IGNOU Free Online Courses | All about Portals | Courses | Services | Registration Process

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has come up with resourceful online portals and courses that will meet the needs of the learners hailing from several genres. IGNOU is one of the popular online resource generally opted for distance learning programs by the students. Here is a list of some of the popular portals where you can register to make your stay at home duration exciting. Find out what courses, programs and skills can be acquired through IGNOU’s online portals during the nationwide lockdown period.

IGNOU Free Online Courses and Portals

Gyandhara

IGNOU offers a free and easy to access internet radio counselling service called ‘Gyandhara’ where aspirants can listen to live discussions on crucial topics from picked up by the experts or teachers. These topics are pre-decided and students are also given a chance to interact with the experts through email or phone. Listeners can send their queries to the experts during the live broadcast or at email id being shared at the official website, i.e. 'gyandhara@ignou.ac.in'. Gyandhara focused to ensure that learning which is a continuous step, be made interactive for the students through all the modes of communication.

eGyanKosh

IGNOU holds one of the best digital learning resources in the country, and one such example is it’s National Digital Repository named ‘eGyanKosh’ which has been designed to enhance open and distance learning for the students. Once you register with the IGNOU Portal, you will be able to access the free content repository at eGyanKosh.

Gyandarshan

Apart from the digital resource and a radio channel, IGNOU also has its own web-based TV channel by the name of ‘Gyandarshan’ that telecasts educational content on crucial topics of interest thatcan add value to their existing knowledge base. The program schedule of Gyandarshan channel is available at IGNOU’s website.

SWAYAM and SWAYAM Prabha

IGNOU has left no stone unturned. It has also made sure that it’s presence in the mobile space remains relevant for the learners. Android Apps such offered by the MHRD such as SWAYAM and SWAYAM Prabha are loaded with free online courses offered by IGNOU. Interested learners can download the mobile app from Goggle Play Store, that too free of cost.

Live Classes

For the aspirants who are in habit of direct interaction with the teachers, IGNOU has broker the barriers of the brick and mortar structure. There are live classes conducted by the experts through web conferencing. Students need to have a good internet connection and laptop/mobile/tablet where they can attend the class with the instructor.

With so much to offer for the students, IGNOU is undoubtedly one of the best options where learning is made possible free of cost without compromising on any learning aids. This is the best time that you apply for any of the courses or services by IGNOU and be benefited by it.

