Upskill Yourself with these Free Online Courses | Know Complete Course details

In the current scenario when the nation is under lockdown and everyone is advised to stay at home to avoid the attack of novice COVID-19, life has come to a sudden standstill. Nonetheless, the leisure time that we have in hand should not go in vain and therefore, we recommend you to apply for free online courses before you hit rock bottom and die of boredom. It is time to engage in a constructive task and give new direction to monotonous life.

There are several platforms that offer free online courses to the users. If you are interested in grooming your skills, then grab this opportunity. Whether you hail from science, commerce, arts background to any multidisciplinary fields such as dancing, music, nutrition, language, media and journalism, there are online courses to help you gain expertise while sitting at home. All you need is a good internet connectivity and access to mobile, desktop or laptop.

In this article, you will find various online courses to upgrade your skills. Make quarantine the best time for learning new skills and don’t let negative vibes affect your calm during the lockdown.

Here is a list of some popular courses run by eminent institutions:

Free Online Courses

Entrepreneurship: Do Your Venture

Course conducting body – IIM Bangalore

About the Course – For those aspirants, people who ever wished to start their own venture; IIM Bangalore has an excellent course to make you skilled in the art of entrepreneurship. The course supports the participants to develop entrepreneurial ideas with a concept ''Do Your Venture''. Candidates receive expert advice on by the successful entrepreneurs to give practical shape to their ideas. In addition, tools to successfully launch a venture are also taught through this program.

Course Duration – It is a six-week course and one has to devote at least 3 to 4 hours per week.

Marketing Management

Course conducting body – IIM Bangalore

IIMB is committed to make deep social impact using technology-enabled education. Towards this end, the institute offer Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). IIMB is the first management school in India to offer MOOCs on the edX. IIMB is also the coordinating institute for management education for SWAYAM, Government of India’s online education platform.

The course will be on the basic concepts of marketing and marketing strategy. The 4Ps of marketing will be explained in detail. This is a nine-week course and one has to devote at least 2 to 4 hours per week. A registered candidate can pay $150 USD (approx. INR 10108) for a verified certificate.

Language and Mind

Course Conducting Body - IIT Madras (Dept of Humanities and Social Science)

Course Duration – 8 weeks

About the Course – Language and Mind course is one of the best courses that help the participants understand relationship between language and human mind. The course is preferred by psychology and students from science background. However, students from any background can apply for the course. Once you apply for it, you get full lifetime access to the lectures and videos and the videos are available on demand.

Speaking Effectively

Course conducting Body - IIT Kharagpur

Course Duration - 8 weeks

About the course – The aim of the course is to introduce the learners with the dynamics of spoken English. Learners will get to know details about vocabulary, syntax, structure, style and register. It is an interesting free online course run by Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Critical Thinking

Course conducting Body - AICTE and Shiv Nadar University via Swayam

Course Duration - 10 hours

About the Course – For the mathematics lovers, this course on critical thinking is subdivided into 5 separate modules. Apply for the course if you want to engage in exercising your brain power and learn something new. The faculty deployed at disseminating the course is quite experienced. The course is delivered in English language,

Introduction to Yoga and Applications of Yoga

Course conducting body - AICTE via Swayam

Course Duration - 8 weeks

About the Course – For health and wellness fanatics, there are online courses as well. This online course by SWAYAM not just teaches you practical aspects of yoga but will also make you proficient in message of Vedas and Upanishads, streams of Yoga, Shaddarshanas or the SIX systems of Indian Philosophy, Introduction to Hatha Yoga and Patanjali Yoga Sutras. In the applications of Yoga, you will get to learn about Anatomy and Physiology, Yoga and Exercise Physiology, Concept of Health, Effect of Diet and Yogic Concept of Diet in Therapeutic Situations, and much more.

Photojournalism

Course Conducting Body - Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)

About the Course – Photojournalism is another booming field these days as everyone is going online to seek information about people and places. Those interested in photography and want to acquire expert skills can visit SWAYAM or Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds for the online tutorial by MHRD.

Visit - ugcmoocs.inflibnet.ac.in.

