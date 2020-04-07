Shodhganga for Academic Research by MHRD | Access Thesis | Research Papers | Dissertations

Research aspirants often find themselves struggling with fewer resources in hand that can help them streamline the process of completing the thesis. Whether it is the literature review, or the introduction, or research methodology, finding a gap in the research is possible when you have access to the work of others. To ensure smooth and steady of research material for the budding scholars, MHRD has launched Shodhganga that is a reservoir of lakhs of thesis, dissertations and research papers.

About Shodhganga

"Shodhganga" is a digital repository of Indian Electronic Theses and Dissertations set-up by INFLIBNET Centre. As the name suggests “Shodh" is a Sanskrit word for research and discovery and "Ganga" is the holiest, largest and longest of all rivers in Indian subcontinent. Shodhganga denotes a huge reservoir of research and discovery (intellectual property) for the academicians maintained by the INFLIBNET Centre.

Shodhganga Important Statistics

A Reservoir of numerous thesis and dissertations contains:

269659 – Full Text thesis

7000 – Synopsis/MRPs/PDFs/Fellowship

428 – Universities Contributing

511 – Universities signed MoU

Also Read: Government facilitates e-Learning Platforms for students amid COVID-19 outbreak

Purpose of Shodhganga

Researchers invest huge time, money and effort when they pick any topic of research. Shodhganga aims to accumulate all the researches previously done so that there is no duplication of research further. The dissertations and thesis done by other scholars remain untouched and under-utilised, and Shodhganga aims to make available every possible work of research to other academicians through this platform. The online availability of this digital resources will help save time and effort of other researchers and will help them find a gap in the work which has not been accomplished yet.

Who Manages Shodhganga?

Shodhganga is run and managed by INFLIBNET Centre using an open source digital repository software called DSpace. The DSpace is developed by MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in partnership between Hewlett- Packard (HP). Each research participant who has access to Shodhganga can submit their thesis or research paper on this platform to help others make their research more reliable and unique.

Also Read: IGNOU Free Online Courses | All about Portals | Courses | Services | Registration Process

Why ShodhGanga?

Shodhganga is a huge reservoir of Indian Theses and holds ability to capture, index, store, disseminate and preserve ETDs (Electronic Theses and Dissertations) submitted by the researchers.

Shodhganga facilitates ease of navigation which is crucial to save time of the novice researchers.

Several universities have tie up with this platform, which means that students can actually access the material of a far-flung university while sitting at home.

It would help prevent scope of Plagiarism in the research work. Often students face the issue of plagiarized content and work from their guides. This platform is instrumental in ensuring that there is no repetition of the research topic while undertaking new research work.

Keep visiting Jagranjosh.com to get latest information about the digital learning resources. Subscribe with us and receive latest updates about the e-learning initiatives launched by GOI and MHRD.

Also Read - NCERT becomes reader friendly with ePathshala | A Digital Learning Platform by MHRD