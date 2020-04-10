Top 5 Online Courses for IT professionals during COVID 19 Lockdown

During the COVID19 outbreak, every sector of the economy is going through a rough patch. The IT sector is no other to bear the brunt of the slow-down. Keeping an eye on the grim situation, consider this lockdown as an opportunity while you sit at home. Do not let this opportunity run out of your hands to acquire new skills. There are several career options that you can pursue online while sitting at home and utilize the idle time for upgrading the existing skill set. Undoubtedly, the job market, including the IT sector will be affected when it comes to salary increment and job promotions, however, at personal growth level, don’t stop striving for more.

TOP 5 Online Courses for IT Professionals

Make the most of this opportunity and pursue the below recommended top 5 online courses especially designed for IT professionals:

Computational thinking for problem solving

University of Pennsylvania is offering this course through the MOOC platform ‘Coursera’ for the IT experts. If you love dealing with complex algorithms, and are aware of Python computer language, this course is aptly meant for you. A three-hour long course for the beginners, that focuses on imparting the knowledge of how to approach a problem and create solutions through computer programming aids.

Learn DevOps

Another challenging course that will help you exercise your brain power and learn new skills is offered by well knoen MOOC platform, ‘Udemy’. Through Learn DevOps, you will find out how to deploy, use, and maintain applications on Kubernetes. However, a beginner level knowledge of AWS is required to master the course. Course duration is merelt 13.5 hours and costs only Rs. 420/- which is easy to shell out provided you are under lockdown and there is no overheads to spend at the moment.

Video game development

Video game is everyone’s favourite, but little does anyone know the hardwork that goes behind constructing and planning the eyesome virtual experience. A wonderful course offered by eDx which sprawls across 6-weeks for the learners aims to impart skills that can be deployed to make a multiplatform video games using the Unity game engine. The best thing about this course is that it is free of cost and learners need not possess know-how of coding to become video game developers. If you have just passed your 12th class exams and are looking for a good hobby to pursue, this course can do wonders to you C.V. in future.

Cyber security and X-factor

Cyber-crime is posing massive danger to the security of the users. Even during the spread of COVID19 in India, IT hackers and cyber-theft is on the rise to steal the money being donated to the PM relief fund. Upskill yourself in this areas to gain some know-how in the field of cyber security as well. An interesting course offered by Coursera that deals with the unpredictable factor or X-factor of human behaviour and its impacts on cyber security is out for you to learn. Get your hands on this 10-hour tutorial that will focus on enhancing your skills pertaining to Security Education, Training and Awareness (SETA) programme, and the probable reasons of its failure.

Ethical Hacking

As the name suggests “Ethical Hacking” is basically learning the art of hacking which is both ethical and useful for the IT departments in decoding the cyber-threat being posed to the system. This course is offered at various MOOC platform however, Udemy is offering a beginners to advanced level course in Ethical Hacking at just Rs. 500/- which is a minimal cost compared to the marker rate of certification for this in-demand course. Learners need to dedicate 24 hours in several weeks to acquire this skill. This course will elevate the value of your Resume one you are out in the market post lockdown.

To know more about free online MOOC courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and make your stay at home period interesting with these courses.