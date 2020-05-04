US CPA Exam to be held in India | Know CPA Exam Schedule| Test Centers | Registration Guidelines

As per the latest news shared by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), which is the exam conducting body for the US CPA exam, shall be conducting CPA exam in India this year due to the restriction on the international movement because of Coronavirus. There are 8 metro cities in India which will host the CPA exam for the students who were required to visit USA or Middle East countries earlier. Both AICPA and NASBA have confirmed that the US CPA exam will be conducted at the Prometric centers in India.

US CPA Exam Registration

The registration for the US CPA exam commenced form 2nd April 2020 for the candidates belonging to Indian domicile. To register for the exam, candidates are required to visit nasba.org for selection of the exam jurisdiction.

It is important to select CPA Exam Jurisdiction because the eligibility criterion for each jurisdiction differs. After selecting the concerned jurisdiction apply for the US CPA exam online.

Those candidates who have already registered and paid for the international administration process for another test region and wish to switch to India, please send an email to iexam@nasba.org with the following information:-

Name

Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction ID

Exam Section

Exam Section ID

Current International Testing Country

New International Testing Country

US CPA Important Exam Schedule

CPA Exam scheduling can be done at the official website of Prometric, prometric.com. As per the notification provided on AICPA official website, Indian Candidates can schedule the exam in the month of June and September only.

Here is the complete exam schedule for the CPA exam aspirants:-

CPA Exam Registration begins – April 02, 2020

CPA Exam Window (JUNE) – 10 th June 2020 – 30 th June 2020

June 2020 – 30 June 2020 CPA Exam Window (September) - 1st July 2020 – 10th September 2020

US CPA Exam Pattern

Candidates preparing for the US CPA exam should be well-versed in four sections namely:-

Auditing and Attestation (AUD), Business Environment and Concepts (BEC), Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR) and Regulation (REG)

Completion of the Course: All the four section have to be cleared within the time span of 18 months from the date of registration.

Qualifying Score: A minimum score of 75 on each part is the minimum qualifying score for the candidate aspiring to complete CPA certification.

Why CPA?

The US CPA exam is generally chosen by the finance and accounting candidates furthering their career for enhanced career growth and better opportunities. The Certified Public Accountant license allows currently practicing candidates to practice professional accountancy and taxation in USA.

List of US CPA Test Centers in India

Due to the catastrophic affects of COVID 19 and to restrict International movement, AICPE and NASBA have decided to conduct the US CPA exam at various states in India to enable the candidates appear for the exam at ease. Prometric test centers are allowed for the June and September session in the following states:-

Ahmedabad,

Bangalore,

Chennai,

Hyderabad,

Kolkata,

Mumbai,

New Delhi, and

Trivandrum

