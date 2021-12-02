BFUHS Recruitment 2021 for 1068 Staff Nurse and Other Paramedical Posts, Apply @bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is hiring 1068 Paramedical Posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy and Other Details Below.

BFUHS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is inviting online application for recruitment of more than 1000 Paramedical Posts i.e. Staff Nurse, Diet Supervisor, Hostel Assistant (Male and Female), Lab Attendant, Assistant Librarian, Health Visitor, Anaesthesia Technician, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Radio Therapy Technician, ECG Technician, MGPS Technician, Pharmacist, Medical Laboratory Technician Gr 2, Radiographer and Operation Theater Assistant in Government Medical Colleges of Amritsar, Patiala and attached hospitals under Department of Medical Education and Research, Govt. of Punjab.

Candidates can apply online for BFUHS Paramedical Recruitment from 01 December to 10 December 2021 on bfuhs.ac.in. We have provided the detailed notification and online application link at the end of this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 10 December 2021

BFUHS Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1068

Staff Nurse - 922

Diet Supervisor - 1

Hostel Assistant (Male) - 8

Hostel Assistant (Female) - 12

Lab Attendant - 28

Assistant Librarian - 9

Health Visitor - 2

Anaesthesia Technician - 2

Occupational Therapist -2

Physiotherapist - 2

Radio Therapy Technician - 2

ECG Technician - 5

MGPS Technician - 6

Pharmacist - 23

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr 2 - 16

Radiographer - 4

OT Assistant - 24

Eligibility Criteria for BFHUS Paramedical Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Staff Nurse - Sr Secondary Part 2 Exam and Diploma in GNM

Diet Supervisor - Sr Secondary Part 2 Exam and Certificate or Diploma in Dietics

Hostel Assistant - Graduation Home Science or Hotel Management and 1 year experience in housekeeping

Lab Attendant - 10+2 in science and diploma in lab tech.

Assistant Librarian - 10+2 and degree in library science

Health Visitor - Sr Secondary Part 2 Exam and Diploma in MHW. Training course in TB

Anaesthesia Technician -12th in Science and B.Sc/Diploma

Occupational Therapist -10+2 Science and 1-year special training or diploma

Physiotherapist - 10+2 Science and Degree in Physiotherapy

Radio Therapy Technician - 10+2 Science and Degree in Radiotherapy Technology

ECG Technician - Should have passed the senior secondary with Science rom a recognized University or Institution; and Should possess a diploma in Electro Cardiographer from a recognized University or Institution and 1-year experience

Pharmacist - Should have passed Senior Secondary Part-II Examination with Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution. Should possess a degree of Bachelor of Pharmacy from a recognized University or institution. Should have passed the three months practical training in an Institution approved by the Pharmacy Council of India set up under the Pharmacy Act. 1948; and Should be registered as Pharmacist with the Punjab Pharmacy Council set up under the Pharmacy Act. 1948

Medical Laboratory Technician - Senior secondary part-II Examination with Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution; and Should possess a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of two years from a recognized University or Institution Or Should possess a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of three years from a recognized University or Institution after passing Matriculation examination with Science followed by one year work experience after Diploma Or Should posses a degree of B.Sc (Medical Laboratory Technology) from a recognized University or Institution Note: Preference may be given to those candidates having a degree of B.Sc (Medical Laboratory Technology) from a recognized University or institution.

Radiographer - 10+2 in Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution; and Should possess a two year diploma in Radiography from a recognized University or Institution or B.Sc in Radiography

Operation Theater Assistant - Senior secondary part-II Examination with Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution; and possess a diploma in Operation Theatre Technique from a recognized University or Institution

For more details, check detailed notification

How to apply for BFUHS Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates interested for the any post can apply online mode on or before 20 December 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

BFUHS Recruitment Notification Download

BFUHS Paramedical Online Application Link