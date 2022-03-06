BHEL Recruitment 2022 for Technician/ Graduate Apprentice Posts @jhs.bhel.com,Check Eligibility

BHEL has invited online application for the Technician/ Graduate Apprentice post on its official website. Check BHEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Jhansi, has published the recruitment notification for the 15 posts of Technician/ Graduate Apprentice for various trades. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification through online mode on or before 19 March 2022.

In a bid to apply for these posts, candidates should have 03/04 Years regular Diploma/Degree Certificate in the concerned trades as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt No-02/2022

Important Dates for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 March 2022

Vacancy Details for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technician/ Graduate Apprentice-15

Electrical-03

Mechanical-04

Electronics-03

Instrumentation and Control-01

Civil-01

Computer Application-02

Modern Office Management and Secretarial/Practice-01

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have 03/04 Years regular Diploma/Degree Certificate in the concerned trades mentioned in the notification.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

In a bid to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates will have to firstly register at www.mhrdnats.gov.in. You can apply online with following the steps given on the official website on or before 19 March 2022.