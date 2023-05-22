BHU University CUET Admission 2023: Application Process, Dates, Course Eligibility

BHU University CUET Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of the prestigious CUET participating central universities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) shall be conducting the CUET 2023 for the enrollment of candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE). Candidates seeking admission to the UG courses of the BHU must qualify the CUET 2023. The cut-off scores shall be based on the scores obtained in the CUET exam.
BHU University CUET admission to undergraduate courses shall be offered to candidates who qualify CUET 2023 exam. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a prestigious university in India, is offering admission to several UG courses including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), BA.LLB., and Bachelor of Vocational Programmes. The list of graduate courses covered under CUET-UG 2023 of BHU have been classified as general, professional, special courses of study, and vocational.
As per the official schedule, the Allahabad CUET Admission 2023 exam is scheduled to begin in July 2023 after the successful completion of CUET 2023 exam. The CUET 2023 exam is ongoing from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The results for CUET UG 2023 exam are expected to be announced in the third week of June 2023.
Read more below to learn about the BHU Admission through CUET 2023.
BHU University CUET Admission 2023: Key Highlights
Being the second-largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants, CUET-UG 2023 received a total of 16.85 lakh registration out of which 13.99 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). Out of the 13.99 lakh candidates, there are 7.48 lakh boys and 7.51 lakh girls candidates this year. Officials also shared that an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) has been recorded this year compared to the last year’s statistics of applicants. This year, the number of participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 (in 2023) compared to 90 (in 2022). These CUET participating universities and colleges shall use the CUET scores to offer admission to Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Below, we have shared the key highlights for BHU University CUET Admission 2023:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of the university
|
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
|
Accreditation
|
‘A’ grade by NAAC (2020)
|
Location
|
Varanasi, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
|
Faculties
|
Faculty of Arts
Faculty of Visual Arts
Faculty of Performing Arts
Faculty of Science
Faculty of Social Sciences
Faculty of Commerce
Faculty of Law
|
Number of courses
|
UG Courses such as B.A/BFA/BPA/B.Com/B.Sc/ BA. LLB, etc
|
Entrance exam for UG admission
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
|
Mode of CUET exam
|
Computer-based Test (CBT)
|
Exam pattern
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
BHU University CUET Admission 2023 Important Dates
Below, we have shared the important dates for BHU University CUET Admission 2023:
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
CUET 2023 Result
|
To be notified
|
Registration process for UG admission start date
|
To be notified
|
Registration process for UG admission end date
|
To be notified
|
Declaration of merit list
|
To be notified
BHU University Admission CUET Eligibility Criteria
The CUET eligibility for UG courses has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates seeking admission to BHU University through the CUET exam must read and understand the eligibility criteria, qualifications, and the minimum required subjects of the program opted of the BHU University for CUET (UG) 2023 examinations.
Course wise BHU University UG Admission 2023: Eligibility Criteria
BHU University CUET admission requires candidates to meet certain eligibility requirements. Below, we have shared the course-wise eligibility criteria for BHU University CUET admission for UG courses:
|
Course Name
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences
|
Passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate. For B.A. Hons. (Economics/Mathematics/Statistics): The student must have studied Mathematics as one of the subjects at High School Examinations.
|
B.A. (Hons.) Arts
|
Shashtri (Hons.)
|
(a) Passed MADHYAMA Examination of BHU/Madhyama/Uttar Madhyama/Upa Shastri/Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum 50% marks in the aggregate, and
(b) Sanskrit must be one of the subjects in the concerned examination and candidate should have passed in this subject also.
The candidates having passed one year certificate course in Sanskrit of BHU after passing 10+2 examination with 50% marks in aggregate both in 10+2 examination and certificate examination are also eligible.
|
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|
Applicant who has successfully completed/ is appearing in Senior Secondary School (10+2) or equivalent (Such as 11+1, “A” level in Senior School Leaving Certificate course) examination from a recognized University of India or outside or from a Senior Secondary Board or equivalent constituted or recognized by the Union or by a State Government or from any equivalent institution from a foreign country recognized by the Government of that country for the purpose of issue of qualifying certificate on successful completion of the course.
However, the applicants who have obtained 10+2 or Graduation/Post-graduation through open Universities System directly without having any basic qualification for pursuing such studies shall not be eligible for admission to 5-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Course.
Minimum marks in qualifying examination for admission not below 50% of total marks in case of General category applicants, 45% in case of OBCs and 40% in case of SCs & STs applicant.
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
Passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with Commerce / Economics / Maths / Computer Science / Finance / Financial Markets Management / Vocational Courses (related to commerce) as one of the subjects securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and must have passed in the concerned subject.
|
B. Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group
|
Passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in the subjects Physics, Maths plus any one of the following: Chemistry, Statistics, Geology, Computer Science, Information Technology and Geography and must have passed in each of the concerned three subjects (as supported by the Certificate issued by the Examining body).
|
B. Sc. (Hons.) Bio Group
|
Passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in the subjects Physics, Chemistry plus any one of the following: Biology, Geology and Geography and must have passed in each of the concerned three subjects (as supported by the Certificate issued by the Examining body).
|
B. Sc (Hons.) Ag. / B.Sc. (Hons.) Ag. -RGSC (Rajiv Gandhi South Campus)
|
A candidate shall be eligible for admission to B.Sc. (Hons.) Ag, if he/she has passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in Agriculture or in Science (with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology) OR equivalent examination recognized by the University, securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate.
|
B.Tech. in Food Technology
|
Passed 10+2 or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) OR Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology (PCMB) with English from a Board/University recognized by the Institute/Board with at least 50% marks or equivalent G.P.A. in aggregate.
|
B.Tech. in Dairy Technology
|
Passed 10+2 or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) OR Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology (PCMB) with English from a Board/University recognized by the Institute/Board with at least 50% marks or equivalent G.P.A. in aggregate
|
B.P.A. (Bachelor of Performing Arts)
|
The applicant should have Passed 10+2 OR equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and having Music/Dance as one of the concerned subjects. For Music - (North Indian Classical Vocal /Instrumental - Sitar/ Violin/ Flute/ Tabla) and for Dance - (Kathak / Bharatanatyam) with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate in Practical Examination – Vocal/Instrumental/Dance only
OR
The applicant should have Passed 10+2 OR equivalent examination (Without Music as a subject),securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate along with any one of the following part time Diploma in the concerned subject applying for:
(i) Three Years Diploma of BHU; OR
(ii) Senior Diploma of Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Prayagraj; OR
(iii) Madhyama of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow; OR
(iv) Madhyama of Akhil Bhartiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Mumbai; OR
(v) Madhyama of Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh; OR
(vi) Bhushan (4 years) of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh; OR
(vii) Madhyama of Raja Maan Singh Tomar University, Gwalior; OR
(viii) Any other Diploma courses. For Music – (North Indian Classical Vocal /Instrumental - Sitar/Violin/Flute/Tabla); for Dance - (Kathak/Bharatanatyam) run by the institutions of Government of India or State government. For Dance, in addition to (i) to (viii) mentioned above, a candidate having Part Time Four Years Diploma of Kalakshetra, Chennai / Three years Diploma of Kathak Kendra, National Institute of Kathak Dance, New Delhi shall be eligible.
|
B.F.A. (Bachelor of Fine Arts)
|
Passed 10+2 or equivalent exam securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
|
Bachelor of Vocation Programmes
|
Marketing Management and Information Technology
|
Passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in any stream or level 4 NSQF certificate or any other equivalent examination recognized by the University securing at least 50% marks in aggregate. For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, the eligibility will be as per the University rules.
|
Tourism & Hospitality Management
|
Catering Technology and Hotel Management
|
Banking, Insurance and Retailing
|
Hospital Administration and Management
|
Agribusiness & Entrepreneurship
|
Retail & Logistics Management
|
Modern Office Management
|
Fashion Technology & Apparel Design
|
Medical Lab. Technology
|
Passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in Science or level 4 NSQF certificate or any other equivalent examination recognized by the University securing at least 50% marks in aggregate.
|
Food Processing & Management
|
Computer Applications
|
Passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in Science securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in the subjects Physics, Maths plus any one of the following: Chemistry, Statistics, Computer Science, Information Technology and must have passed in each of the concerned three subjects (as supported by the Certificate issued by the Examining body) or level 4 NSQF certificate or any other equivalent examination recognized by the University securing at least 50% marks in aggregate.
How to Apply for BHU University UG Admission 2023 Through CUET?
BHU University CUET Admission 2023 Application Process shall start in the last week of May 2023. The candidates willing to take admission to BHU are required to register themselves through the online portal of the University http://bhuonline.in by paying the requisite registration fee (to be announced at the time of opening of the registration form). The candidate who fails to get registered will not be considered for admission in any course of BHU for the session 2023-24.
The admission of the candidates shall be decided based on the basis of registration at the BHU portal with the CUET (UG) 2023 Score given by the NTA in the concerned course. For practical-based courses (BPA and BFA) having both CUET (UG) + Practical Examination (conducted in BHU) as assessment components of merit.
Below, we have compiled the application process for BHU University through CUET 2023.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU University.
- Step 2: Click on Registration to register and proceed to the Application Form.
- Step 3: Fill the Application Form with personal, educational details as required.
- Step 4: Upload the scanned documents and their signature in jpg and jpeg format.
- Step 5: Pay the application fee through the modes of payment available.
- Step 6: Take the printout of the application form and fee receipt for future references.
BHU University Admission 2023 Application Fees
Candidates registering for BHU Admission 2023 through the CUET must pay an application fee through net banking/ credit card/ debit card/ UPI/ wallets). The fee shall be different for each category. Below, we have shared the category-wise application fees to be paid:
|
Category
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Upto 3 subjects
|
General
|
Rs 750
|
OBC/ EWS
|
Rs 700
|
SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender
|
Rs 650
|
Centres outside India
|
Rs 3750
|
Upto 7 subjects
|
General
|
Rs 1500
|
OBC/ EWS
|
Rs 1400
|
SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender
|
Rs 1300
|
Centres outside India
|
Rs 7500
|
Upto 10 subjects
|
General
|
Rs 1750
|
OBC/ EWS
|
Rs 1650
|
SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender
|
Rs 1550
|
Centres outside India
|
Rs 11000
BHU University CUET Admission 2023 Seat Allotment
Candidates who are seeking admission through the CUET for the UG courses in the BHU University shall be offered reservation in admissions as per the central government rules:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
15% of the total seats
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
7.5% of the total seats
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
27% of the total seats
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
10% of the total seats
|
Person with Disability (PwD)
|
5% of the total seats
Admissions in the BHU-CUET 2023 shall be based on the merit subject to the eligibility requirements of the course which the candidate has applied.
BHU University 2023: Courses Offered through CUET 2023
Banaras Hindu University, a prestigious university in India, is offering admission to the following UG courses including:
- B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences
- B.A. (Hons.) Arts
- Shashtri (Hons.)
- B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
- B.Com. (Hons.)/ B.Com (Hons.) FMM
- B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths group & Biology group
- B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture
- B.Tech. in Dairy Technology
- B.Tech. in Food Technology
- Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA)
- Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)
- Bachelor of Vocational Courses
Course-wise BHU University UG Admission Criteria 2023 through CUET
Candidates seeking admission to BHU University through the CUET 2023 exam shall note that the General Test is compulsory for all candidates. The merit list for counselling and admission to all courses will be operationalized by the Coordinator CUET -2023. Meanwhile, let us look through the important admission criteria for courses as issued by the officials to be considered for admission to BHU:
|
Course
|
Details
|
B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences
|
Candidates are required to appear in both the Sections, i.e. Section IA (English/Hindi Test) and Section III (General Test)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Arts
|
Candidates are required to appear in both the Sections, i.e. Section IA (English/Hindi Test) and Section III (General Test)
|
Shashtri (Hons.)
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II (Sanskrit)
|
B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A Language Test - (Hindi or English) and Section II Legal Studies Section III General Test
|
B.Com. (Hons.)/ B.Com (Hons.) FMM
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: 1. Accountancy 2. Business Studies; and Section III General Test
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths group
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: 1. Physics; 2. Chemistry; 3. Maths
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Biology group
|
Candidates are required to opt for Section II: 1. Physics; 2. Chemistry; 3. Biology
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) OR (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) OR (Biology, Chemistry and Agriculture)
|
B.Tech. in Dairy Technology
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics
|
B.Tech. in Food Technology
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics
|
Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA)
|
BPA – North Indian Classical Vocal
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Hindustani Vocal)
|
BPA - Tabla
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Percussion (Tabla)
|
BPA – Sitar
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Sitar)
|
BPA – Violin
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Violin)
|
BPA – Flute
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Flute)
|
BPA – Dance (Bharatanatyam)
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Dance
|
BPA – Dance (Kathak)
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Dance
|
Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Fine Arts/Visual Arts
|
Bachelor of Vocational Courses
|
Marketing Management and Information Technology
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Accountancy, Business Studies and Section III: General Test
|
Tourism & Hospitality Management
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test
|
Catering Technology & Hotel Management
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test - (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test
|
Banking, Insurance & Retailing
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test
|
Hospital Administration & Management
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi); Section II: Biology/Biological Studies and Biotechnology and Section III: General Test
|
Agribusiness & Entrepreneurship
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics OR Physics, Chemistry and Biology OR Biology, Chemistry and Agriculture
|
Computer Applications
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Physics, Chemistry, Maths
|
Retail & Logistics Management
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi); and Section III General Test
|
Fashion Technology & Apparel Designing
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test
|
Modern Office Management
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test
|
Food Processing & Management
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics OR Physics, Chemistry and Biology OR Biology, Chemistry and Agriculture
|
Medical Lab Technology
|
Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi); Section II: Biology and Biotechnology
Documents Required for BHU University Admissions 2023
Candidates appearing for the BHU University Admissions 2023 shall be required to upload the following documents pdf/jpeg format):
- Scorecard of CUET (UG) 2023
- Matriculation or its equivalent certificate to ascertain the date of birth.
- Mark sheet of 12th or qualifying examination.
- Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate
- (SC/ST) issued by the appropriate authority if admission is sought under that category.
- PwD Certificate, if applicable.
- BHU Employee certificate, if applicable.
- those who are claiming under Sports quota, sports achievement certificates.