BHU University CUET Admission 2023: Application Process, Dates, Course Eligibility

BHU University CUET Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of the prestigious CUET participating central universities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) shall be conducting the CUET 2023 for the enrollment of candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE). Candidates seeking admission to the UG courses of the BHU must qualify the CUET 2023. The cut-off scores shall be based on the scores obtained in the CUET exam.

BHU University CUET admission to undergraduate courses shall be offered to candidates who qualify CUET 2023 exam. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), a prestigious university in India, is offering admission to several UG courses including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), BA.LLB., and Bachelor of Vocational Programmes. The list of graduate courses covered under CUET-UG 2023 of BHU have been classified as general, professional, special courses of study, and vocational.

As per the official schedule, the Allahabad CUET Admission 2023 exam is scheduled to begin in July 2023 after the successful completion of CUET 2023 exam. The CUET 2023 exam is ongoing from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The results for CUET UG 2023 exam are expected to be announced in the third week of June 2023.

Read more below to learn about the BHU Admission through CUET 2023.

BHU University CUET Admission 2023: Key Highlights

Being the second-largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants, CUET-UG 2023 received a total of 16.85 lakh registration out of which 13.99 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). Out of the 13.99 lakh candidates, there are 7.48 lakh boys and 7.51 lakh girls candidates this year. Officials also shared that an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) has been recorded this year compared to the last year’s statistics of applicants. This year, the number of participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 (in 2023) compared to 90 (in 2022). These CUET participating universities and colleges shall use the CUET scores to offer admission to Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Below, we have shared the key highlights for BHU University CUET Admission 2023:

Particulars Details Name of the university Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Accreditation ‘A’ grade by NAAC (2020) Location Varanasi, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh Faculties Faculty of Arts Faculty of Visual Arts Faculty of Performing Arts Faculty of Science Faculty of Social Sciences Faculty of Commerce Faculty of Law Number of courses UG Courses such as B.A/BFA/BPA/B.Com/B.Sc/ BA. LLB, etc Entrance exam for UG admission Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Mode of CUET exam Computer-based Test (CBT) Exam pattern Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

BHU University CUET Admission 2023 Important Dates

Below, we have shared the important dates for BHU University CUET Admission 2023:

Events Important Dates CUET 2023 Result To be notified Registration process for UG admission start date To be notified Registration process for UG admission end date To be notified Declaration of merit list To be notified

BHU University Admission CUET Eligibility Criteria

The CUET eligibility for UG courses has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates seeking admission to BHU University through the CUET exam must read and understand the eligibility criteria, qualifications, and the minimum required subjects of the program opted of the BHU University for CUET (UG) 2023 examinations.

Course wise BHU University UG Admission 2023: Eligibility Criteria

BHU University CUET admission requires candidates to meet certain eligibility requirements. Below, we have shared the course-wise eligibility criteria for BHU University CUET admission for UG courses:

Course Name Eligibility Criteria B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences Passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate. For B.A. Hons. (Economics/Mathematics/Statistics): The student must have studied Mathematics as one of the subjects at High School Examinations. B.A. (Hons.) Arts Shashtri (Hons.) (a) Passed MADHYAMA Examination of BHU/Madhyama/Uttar Madhyama/Upa Shastri/Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum 50% marks in the aggregate, and (b) Sanskrit must be one of the subjects in the concerned examination and candidate should have passed in this subject also. The candidates having passed one year certificate course in Sanskrit of BHU after passing 10+2 examination with 50% marks in aggregate both in 10+2 examination and certificate examination are also eligible. B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Applicant who has successfully completed/ is appearing in Senior Secondary School (10+2) or equivalent (Such as 11+1, “A” level in Senior School Leaving Certificate course) examination from a recognized University of India or outside or from a Senior Secondary Board or equivalent constituted or recognized by the Union or by a State Government or from any equivalent institution from a foreign country recognized by the Government of that country for the purpose of issue of qualifying certificate on successful completion of the course. However, the applicants who have obtained 10+2 or Graduation/Post-graduation through open Universities System directly without having any basic qualification for pursuing such studies shall not be eligible for admission to 5-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Course. Minimum marks in qualifying examination for admission not below 50% of total marks in case of General category applicants, 45% in case of OBCs and 40% in case of SCs & STs applicant. B.Com. (Hons.) Passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with Commerce / Economics / Maths / Computer Science / Finance / Financial Markets Management / Vocational Courses (related to commerce) as one of the subjects securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and must have passed in the concerned subject. B. Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group Passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in the subjects Physics, Maths plus any one of the following: Chemistry, Statistics, Geology, Computer Science, Information Technology and Geography and must have passed in each of the concerned three subjects (as supported by the Certificate issued by the Examining body). B. Sc. (Hons.) Bio Group Passed 10+2 or equivalent Examination securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in the subjects Physics, Chemistry plus any one of the following: Biology, Geology and Geography and must have passed in each of the concerned three subjects (as supported by the Certificate issued by the Examining body). B. Sc (Hons.) Ag. / B.Sc. (Hons.) Ag. -RGSC (Rajiv Gandhi South Campus) A candidate shall be eligible for admission to B.Sc. (Hons.) Ag, if he/she has passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in Agriculture or in Science (with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology) OR equivalent examination recognized by the University, securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate. B.Tech. in Food Technology Passed 10+2 or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) OR Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology (PCMB) with English from a Board/University recognized by the Institute/Board with at least 50% marks or equivalent G.P.A. in aggregate. B.Tech. in Dairy Technology Passed 10+2 or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) OR Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology (PCMB) with English from a Board/University recognized by the Institute/Board with at least 50% marks or equivalent G.P.A. in aggregate B.P.A. (Bachelor of Performing Arts) The applicant should have Passed 10+2 OR equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and having Music/Dance as one of the concerned subjects. For Music - (North Indian Classical Vocal /Instrumental - Sitar/ Violin/ Flute/ Tabla) and for Dance - (Kathak / Bharatanatyam) with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate in Practical Examination – Vocal/Instrumental/Dance only OR The applicant should have Passed 10+2 OR equivalent examination (Without Music as a subject),securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate along with any one of the following part time Diploma in the concerned subject applying for: (i) Three Years Diploma of BHU; OR (ii) Senior Diploma of Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Prayagraj; OR (iii) Madhyama of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow; OR (iv) Madhyama of Akhil Bhartiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Mumbai; OR (v) Madhyama of Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh; OR (vi) Bhushan (4 years) of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh; OR (vii) Madhyama of Raja Maan Singh Tomar University, Gwalior; OR (viii) Any other Diploma courses. For Music – (North Indian Classical Vocal /Instrumental - Sitar/Violin/Flute/Tabla); for Dance - (Kathak/Bharatanatyam) run by the institutions of Government of India or State government. For Dance, in addition to (i) to (viii) mentioned above, a candidate having Part Time Four Years Diploma of Kalakshetra, Chennai / Three years Diploma of Kathak Kendra, National Institute of Kathak Dance, New Delhi shall be eligible. B.F.A. (Bachelor of Fine Arts) Passed 10+2 or equivalent exam securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Bachelor of Vocation Programmes Marketing Management and Information Technology Passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in any stream or level 4 NSQF certificate or any other equivalent examination recognized by the University securing at least 50% marks in aggregate. For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, the eligibility will be as per the University rules. Tourism & Hospitality Management Catering Technology and Hotel Management Banking, Insurance and Retailing Hospital Administration and Management Agribusiness & Entrepreneurship Retail & Logistics Management Modern Office Management Fashion Technology & Apparel Design Medical Lab. Technology Passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in Science or level 4 NSQF certificate or any other equivalent examination recognized by the University securing at least 50% marks in aggregate. Food Processing & Management Computer Applications Passed 10+2/Intermediate examination in Science securing a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in the subjects Physics, Maths plus any one of the following: Chemistry, Statistics, Computer Science, Information Technology and must have passed in each of the concerned three subjects (as supported by the Certificate issued by the Examining body) or level 4 NSQF certificate or any other equivalent examination recognized by the University securing at least 50% marks in aggregate.

How to Apply for BHU University UG Admission 2023 Through CUET?

BHU University CUET Admission 2023 Application Process shall start in the last week of May 2023. The candidates willing to take admission to BHU are required to register themselves through the online portal of the University http://bhuonline.in by paying the requisite registration fee (to be announced at the time of opening of the registration form). The candidate who fails to get registered will not be considered for admission in any course of BHU for the session 2023-24.

The admission of the candidates shall be decided based on the basis of registration at the BHU portal with the CUET (UG) 2023 Score given by the NTA in the concerned course. For practical-based courses (BPA and BFA) having both CUET (UG) + Practical Examination (conducted in BHU) as assessment components of merit.

Below, we have compiled the application process for BHU University through CUET 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU University.

Visit the official website of BHU University. Step 2 : Click on Registration to register and proceed to the Application Form.

: Click on Registration to register and proceed to the Application Form. Step 3: Fill the Application Form with personal, educational details as required.

Fill the Application Form with personal, educational details as required. Step 4 : Upload the scanned documents and their signature in jpg and jpeg format.

: Upload the scanned documents and their signature in jpg and jpeg format. Step 5: Pay the application fee through the modes of payment available.

Pay the application fee through the modes of payment available. Step 6: Take the printout of the application form and fee receipt for future references.

BHU University Admission 2023 Application Fees

Candidates registering for BHU Admission 2023 through the CUET must pay an application fee through net banking/ credit card/ debit card/ UPI/ wallets). The fee shall be different for each category. Below, we have shared the category-wise application fees to be paid:

Category Category Application Fee Upto 3 subjects General Rs 750 OBC/ EWS Rs 700 SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 650 Centres outside India Rs 3750 Upto 7 subjects General Rs 1500 OBC/ EWS Rs 1400 SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 1300 Centres outside India Rs 7500 Upto 10 subjects General Rs 1750 OBC/ EWS Rs 1650 SC/ ST/PwBD/Third Gender Rs 1550 Centres outside India Rs 11000

BHU University CUET Admission 2023 Seat Allotment

Candidates who are seeking admission through the CUET for the UG courses in the BHU University shall be offered reservation in admissions as per the central government rules:

Category Details Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% of the total seats Scheduled Tribe (ST) 7.5% of the total seats Other Backward Classes (OBC) 27% of the total seats Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 10% of the total seats Person with Disability (PwD) 5% of the total seats

Admissions in the BHU-CUET 2023 shall be based on the merit subject to the eligibility requirements of the course which the candidate has applied.

BHU University 2023: Courses Offered through CUET 2023

Banaras Hindu University, a prestigious university in India, is offering admission to the following UG courses including:

Course-wise BHU University UG Admission Criteria 2023 through CUET

Candidates seeking admission to BHU University through the CUET 2023 exam shall note that the General Test is compulsory for all candidates. The merit list for counselling and admission to all courses will be operationalized by the Coordinator CUET -2023. Meanwhile, let us look through the important admission criteria for courses as issued by the officials to be considered for admission to BHU:

Course Details B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences Candidates are required to appear in both the Sections, i.e. Section IA (English/Hindi Test) and Section III (General Test) B.A. (Hons.) Arts Candidates are required to appear in both the Sections, i.e. Section IA (English/Hindi Test) and Section III (General Test) Shashtri (Hons.) Candidates are required to opt for: Section II (Sanskrit) B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A Language Test - (Hindi or English) and Section II Legal Studies Section III General Test B.Com. (Hons.)/ B.Com (Hons.) FMM Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: 1. Accountancy 2. Business Studies; and Section III General Test B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths group Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: 1. Physics; 2. Chemistry; 3. Maths B.Sc. (Hons.) Biology group Candidates are required to opt for Section II: 1. Physics; 2. Chemistry; 3. Biology B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) OR (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) OR (Biology, Chemistry and Agriculture) B.Tech. in Dairy Technology Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics B.Tech. in Food Technology Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) BPA – North Indian Classical Vocal Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Hindustani Vocal) BPA - Tabla Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Percussion (Tabla) BPA – Sitar Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Sitar) BPA – Violin Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Violin) BPA – Flute Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Music (Flute) BPA – Dance (Bharatanatyam) Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Dance BPA – Dance (Kathak) Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Dance Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Fine Arts/Visual Arts Bachelor of Vocational Courses Marketing Management and Information Technology Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Accountancy, Business Studies and Section III: General Test Tourism & Hospitality Management Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test Catering Technology & Hotel Management Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test - (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test Banking, Insurance & Retailing Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test Hospital Administration & Management Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi); Section II: Biology/Biological Studies and Biotechnology and Section III: General Test Agribusiness & Entrepreneurship Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics OR Physics, Chemistry and Biology OR Biology, Chemistry and Agriculture Computer Applications Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Physics, Chemistry, Maths Retail & Logistics Management Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi); and Section III General Test Fashion Technology & Apparel Designing Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test Modern Office Management Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi) and Section III: General Test Food Processing & Management Candidates are required to opt for: Section II: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics OR Physics, Chemistry and Biology OR Biology, Chemistry and Agriculture Medical Lab Technology Candidates are required to opt for: Section I A: Language Test (English or Hindi); Section II: Biology and Biotechnology

Documents Required for BHU University Admissions 2023

Candidates appearing for the BHU University Admissions 2023 shall be required to upload the following documents pdf/jpeg format):