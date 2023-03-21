Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Analysis: Nearly 11 Lakh Candidates Passes in BSEB Inter Result

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Analysis: Check here BSEB 12th Stream-wise Appeared, Pass and Fail Candidate for Bihar Intermediate result with all facts and data.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Analysis: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced Bihar Board Class 12th on March 21. On average, nearly 13.5 lakhs appear in BSEB Class 12th. This year, 13,04,586 candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 12th and nearly 10,91,948 candidates have qualified in the exam.



Based on the Bihar Board Class 12th Result analysis of previous, nearly 80% of the total appeared candidates qualify for the exam every year. This year 83.70% of candidates have passed BSEB Class 12th exam which was concluded on February 11, 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result Announced on March 21; To Check Result - Click Here

BSEB 12th Result Analysis 2023: Highlights

Bihar Board Class 12th Result - Overall Analysis: Total Pass Percent 83.70

In 2023, the total pass percent in Bihar Board Class 12th is 83.70. Among the total pass candidates 85.5 percent is male and 82.01 percent is female candidates. Based on the analysis of BSEB Inter Result 2023, the total number of candidates appeared was 13,04,586 and a total of 10,91,948 passed the exam. Candidates can check the table below for Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 analysis.



Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 - Overall Analysis Category Appear Pass Pass% Male 631563 539988 85.5 Female 673023 551960 82.01 Total 1304586 1091948 83.70

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis: More than 5 Lakh Candidates Secure 1st Division

In BSEB Inter Result 2023, a total of 5,13,222 candidates secure more than 60% marks and in 1st Division. While 4,87,223 candidates secure 2nd division. Among the total, highest number of candidates securing first division is from Science stream followed by Arts and Commerce. Check Bihar Board Class 12th Result analysis for stream wise 1st, 2nd and 3rd division category.

Faculty 1st - Division 2nd - Division 3rd - Division Arts 1,80,979 2,86,859 85,312 Commerce 30,475 12,975 2,730 Science 3,01,627 1,87,223 3,450 Vocational 141 166 11 Total 5,13,222 4,87,223 91,503

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis 2023 Arts Stream: 5.5 Lakh Candidates Passed

In Bihar Board Class 12 Arts subject, a total of 5,53,150 have passed out of the total 6,68,526 appeared candidates. Based on the BSEB Inter Result Analysis 2023, highest number of candidates appeared in Arts in comparison Science and Commerce. Check the table below for more details.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Arts - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data Category Appear Pass Fail Pass% Female 4,13,489 3,48,706 64,655 84.33 Male 2,55,037 2,04,444 50,529 80.16 Grand Total 6,68,526 5,53,150 1,15,184 82.74

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Commerce

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Commerce - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data Category Appear Pass Fail Pass% Female 17,073 16,457 615 96.39 Male 32,082 29,723 2,354 92.65 Grand Total 49,155 46,180 2,969 93.95

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis 2023- Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data Category Appear Pass Fail Pass% Female 2,00,855 1,74,711 26,051 86.98 Male 3,85,677 3,17,589 67,982 82.35 Grand Total 5,86,532 4,92,300 94,033 83.93

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis 2023- Vocational - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Vocational - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data Category Appear Pass Fail Pass% Female 2,00,855 1,74,711 26,051 86.98 Male 3,85,677 3,17,589 67,982 82.35 Grand Total 5,86,532 4,92,300 94,033 83.93

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis: Past 7 Years BSEB Class 12th Result Analysis

BSEB 12th Result Analysis 2022: Highest Number of Candidates Passed in Commerce Stream

In 2022, the total pass percentage was 80.15% in Bihar Board Class 12th. Among all the streams, Commerce has seen the highest pass percentage followed by Science and Arts. Candidates can check the table below for more details on the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 Analysis.

BSEB 12th Result Details 2022: For more details on BSEB Class 12th appearing vs passed percentage check the table below.

Particulars Details Total Number of Students Appeared in BSEB Class 12th 13,45,939 Total Number of Students Passed BSEB Class 12th 10,62,557 Total BSEB Class 12th Pass Percentage 80.15% Percentage of Arts Students Passed 79.53% Percentage of Commerce Students Passed 90.38% Percentage of Science Students Passed 79.81%

Also Read:

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis: The Average pass percentage is 78.04 in Last 3 Years

Based on the BSEB Class 12th result analysis of the last three years, the average pass percentage is 78.04. Last year, the BSEB Class 12th pass percentage was 80.15 while in 2021 the total pass percentage was 78.04. Moreover, in 2020 the total pass percentage was 80.44.

Bihar Board Inter Result Analysis Pass Percentage 2022: For more details on the overall BSEB Class 12th pass percentage in the past 8 years check the below table.

Year Overall Pass Percentage in BSEB Class 12th 2022 80.15% 2021 78.04% 2020 80.44% 2019 79.76% 2018 52.95% 2017 35.25% 2016 67.66% 2015 88.62%





Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis: Highest Number of Candidates Appeared in 2022 in Last 8 Year

Last year, a total of 13,45,939 candidates appeared in BSEB Class 12th which is the highest in the past 8 years. In 2021, the number of candidates who appeared was 13,40,267 while in 2020 it was 1204834.

BSEB Class 12th Number of Candidates Appeared: Check below the number of candidates who appeared in BSEB Class 12th in the last 8 years.

Year Students Appeared in BSEB Class 12th 2022 13,45,939 2021 13,40,267 2020 12,04,834 2019 13,15,382 2018 11,90,000 2017 12,40,168 2016 11,57,000 2015 98,1778

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis: Nearly 9.8 Lakh Candidates Passed in BSEB Class 12th Every Year

On an average every year, nearly 9,80,000 candidates pass the BSEB Class 12th exam. In the last eight years, the highest number of candidates passed in 2022. A total of 10,74,224 candidates passed the Bihar Board Class 12th exam. Candidates can check the table below to know how many candidates appeared and passed in Bihar Board Class 12th.

BSEB Class 12th Number of Candidates Appeared Vs Passed in last 8 years.

Year Students Appeared Students Passed 2022 13,45,939 10,78,770 2021 13,40,267 10,74,224 2020 12,04,834 9,65,674 2019 13,15,382 10,54,279 2018 11,90,000 9,53,785 2017 12,40,168 9,93,995 2016 11,57,000 9,27,336 2015 9,81,778 7,86,895











Bihar Board 12th Result Analysis: Nearly 2.4 Lakh Candidates Fails in BSEB Class 12th Every Year

According to the BSEB Class 12th result data of the last 8 years, nearly 2.4 lakh candidates failed to qualify in the Bihar Board Class 12th. Despite the 33% passing marks, on average, approximately 2.4 lakh candidates fail each year. In 2022, the highest number of candidates failed to qualify for the BSEB Class 12th exam. A total of 2,67,169 candidates failed in BSEB Class 12th.

Bihar Board Inter Result Analysis: Number of candidates fails in BSEB Class 12th

BSEB Class 12th Exam Year Appear Pass Fail 2022 13,45,939 10,7,8,770 2,67,169 2021 13,40,267 10,74,224 2,66,043 2020 1,204,834 9,65,674 2,39,160 2019 13,15,382 1,05,4279 2,61,103 2018 11,90,000 95,3785 2,36,215 2017 12,40,168 9,93,995 2,46,173 2016 11,57,000 9,27,336 2,29,665 2015 9,81,778 7,86,895 1,94,883







Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis: Maximum Pass Percentage is from Commerce Stream

The highest number of candidates passed in the Commerce stream. Based on the BSEB Class 12th result data analysis, the Commerce stream has the highest pass percentage as compared to the Science and Arts stream. On average, nearly 90% of Commerce students passed CBSE Class 12th exam in the last 5 years.

Bihar Board Inter Result Analysis: Stream Wise Pass Percentage

Candidates can check the table below to understand the BSEB Class 12th pass percentage of the Commerce, Science and Arts stream.