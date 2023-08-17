BPSC Judiciary Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Bihar 32nd Judicial Service Merit List PDF on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BPSC Judiciary Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the final answer key on its official website. Soon it will declare the result, stay tuned to this page to check recent updates of results.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the BPSC Judicial Service Result 2023 on its official website. The conducting body released the final answer key on August 14, 2023. The 32nd BPSC Judicial Service answer key can be downloaded from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who took the examination are advised to keep their login information, including their date of birth and roll number, ready for quick access to the results.

The official website to download BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Result 2023 is bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard. The merit list will be published, containing the names of candidates who have successfully passed the exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon publish the BPSC 32nd Judiciary Result 2023 on its official website. The results for the Bihar 32nd Judiciary Exam will be released in PDF format. The PDF will contain the names or roll numbers of the applicants who passed the BPSC 32nd Judiciary Examination 2023. To find out if they are eligible for the next round of the selection process, they can then access the PDF file and search for their name or roll number from the link provided below.

BPSC Judicial Service Result: Important Dates

Below we have tabulated all the important dates related to BPSC 32nd Judicial Service

Commission Bihar Public Services Commission Post Name BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Selection Process Preliminary, Mains & Interview Exam Date 4th June 2023 Exam Mode Offline Answer Key Release August 14, 2023 Result Mode Online Result Date Last week of August Mains Exam Date September 2023 Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

How to Download BPSC Judicial Service Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download BPSC Judicial Service Result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section

Step 3: Click on the link “BPSC Judicial Service” Result.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: BPSC Judicial Service Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the BPSC Judicial Service Result 2023 and take a printout

What are the Details Mentioned in BPSC Judicial Service Scorecard

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination.