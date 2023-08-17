BPSC Judiciary Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Bihar 32nd Judicial Service Merit List PDF on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BPSC Judiciary Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the final answer key on its official website. Soon it will declare the result, stay tuned to this page to check recent updates of results.

BPSC 32nd Judiciary Result 2023 Direct Link to Download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon release the BPSC Judicial Service Result 2023 on its official website. The conducting body released the final answer key on August 14, 2023. The 32nd BPSC Judicial Service answer key can be downloaded from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who took the examination are advised to keep their login information, including their date of birth and roll number, ready for quick access to the results. 

BPSC Judiciary Result 2023 Link

The official website to download BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Result 2023 is bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard. The merit list will be published, containing the names of candidates who have successfully passed the exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon publish the BPSC 32nd Judiciary Result 2023 on its official website. The results for the Bihar 32nd Judiciary Exam will be released in PDF format. The PDF will contain the names or roll numbers of the applicants who passed the BPSC 32nd Judiciary Examination 2023. To find out if they are eligible for the next round of the selection process, they can then access the PDF file and search for their name or roll number from the link provided below.

BPSC Judicial Service Result: Important Dates

Below we have tabulated all the important dates related to BPSC 32nd Judicial Service

Commission

Bihar Public Services Commission

Post Name

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services

Selection Process

Preliminary, Mains & Interview

Exam Date

4th June 2023

Exam Mode

Offline

Answer Key Release

August 14, 2023

Result Mode

Online

Result Date

Last week of August

Mains Exam Date

September 2023

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

How to Download BPSC Judicial Service Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download BPSC Judicial Service Result is mentioned below.

Step 1:  Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section

Step 3: Click on the link “BPSC Judicial Service” Result. 

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: BPSC Judicial Service Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the BPSC Judicial Service Result 2023 and take a printout

What are the Details Mentioned in BPSC Judicial Service Scorecard 

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination. 

Candidate Name

Gender (Male/ Female)

Marks Scored

Application number 

Category 

Exam Date

FAQ

What is the BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Result date?

The result is expected to be announced soon. It is expected that the result and scorecard will be announced on or before the last week of August 2023.

What is the official website to download BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Result 2023?

Candidates can download BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Result 2023 in PDF format once released from bpsc.bih.nic.in

What is the selection process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Service 2023?

Candidates will be selected for BPSC 32nd Judicial Service based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interview.

