Bihar CHO Result 2021 Released @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Check SHSB DV Dates Here

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has announced the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for 6-Months Certificate in Community Health for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing Post Against advertisement number 06/2021.. Candidates can download SHSO CHO Result on statehealthsocietybihar.org.

NHM Bihar CHO Result 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has announced the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for 6-Months Certificate in Community Health for GNM/B.Sc. Nursing Post Against advertisement number 06/2021.. Candidates can download SHSO CHO Result from the official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Bihar CHO Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download SHSB Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar CHO Result Download Link

A total of 3422 candidates are shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) or Counselling. Bihar CHO Counselling will be held on 01 September, 02 September, 03 September, 04 September, 06 September, 07 September, 08 September and 09 September 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 09:30 AM and from 01:30 PM. The shortlisted candidates can check the details through PDFs given below:

Bihar CHO DV Details

Bihar CHO DV Details

How to Download Bihar CHO Result 2021 ?

Visit official website of SHSB -statehealthsocietybihar.org

Click on the link - ‘Important Notification,Scribe Notice, Equi-percentile Notice and Download Admit Card against advt. no.- 06/2021’, given at the left corner of the homepage

A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘ Important Notification against Advt no - 06/2020 ’

Download Bihar CHO Result PDF

Check details of selected candidates

The recruitment is being done to fill 2100 vacancies for GNM/B.Sc Nursing Posts through 6 months Certificate in Community Health.