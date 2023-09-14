Bihar Deled Result 2023 Declared: Marks Download Link at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Deled Result 2023 has been declared on 14 September, by the Bihar School Examination Board. Students can check the direct Link to Download the Bihar Deled Marks Statement, the steps to download the marksheet and other details here.

Bihar Deled Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar Deled Entrance Exam Result 2023, today, on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result is released for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Course. Those who score a minimum of 35% would be declared in the exam. The link to check the result is provided here.

Bihar DElEd Exam 2023 was held from June 5 to June 15, 2023, at various examination centres across the state. Those who appeared in the exam can check their marks from the official website or through the provided link in this article.

To check your result, you will need your registration number and date of birth. Once you have entered your details, you will be able to view your scorecard.

How to Download Bihar Deled Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the result link given for Bihar DElEd 2023 Result.

Step 3: Now, login into the website

Step 4: You can your Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam Marks 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the marks

The Bihar DElEd program is a two-year diploma program in elementary education. It is designed to prepare candidates to teach in primary schools. BSEB is filling 30,700 seats in all the D.El.Ed colleges of Bihar. The online application for the exam were invited from 25 January to 14 February 2023.