Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022 for 2506 AMIN, Clerk, Kanoongo and ASO Posts

Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022: Bihar Directorate of Land Record Survey is going to offer jobs to graduate candidates in engineering and in any other field for the post of Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, Special Survey Kanoongo, Special Survey Amin and Special Survey Clerk for which the registration will be from 27 September 2022. It is to be noted that, the last date of application is 21 October 2022. A total of 2506 vacancies will be filled against advertisements 01/2022, 02/2022, 03/2022 and 04/2022. The online application will be available on dlrs.bihar.gov.in. DLSR will prepare a merit list of the selected candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the educational qualification.
Bihar DLSR Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Advertisement Number
|Number of Vacancies
|Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer
|01/2022
|96
|Special Survey Kanoongo
|02/2022
|240
|Special Survey Amin
|03/2022
|1944
|Special Survey Clerk
|04/2022
|226
Bihar DLSR Application Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 27 September 2022
- Last Date of Application - 21 October 2022
Eligibility Criteria for Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer - B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering and 2 years of experience
- Special Survey Kanungo - Diploma in Civil Engineering and 2 years of experience
- Special Survey Amin - Diploma in Civil Engineering
- Special Survey Clerk - Graduation
Bihar DLSR Age Limit
- Minimum Age Limit - 18 years
- Maximum Age Limit for Male - 37 years
- Maximum Age Limit for OBC, UR Female - 40 years
- SC, ST - 40 years
Bihar DLSR Salary
|Name of the Post
|Salary
|Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer
|Rs. 59000
|Special Survey Kanoongo
|Rs. 36000
|Special Survey Amin
|Rs. 31000
|Special Survey Clerk
|Rs. 25000
How to Apply for Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022 ?
- Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website by following steps:
- Go to the official website of the DLSR i.e. dlrs.bihar.gov.in
- Register yourself
- Login using your registration details and fill in your personal details, educational details, photo and signature and upload documents
- Submit your application