Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022 for 2506 AMIN, Clerk, Kanoongo and ASO Posts

Bihar Directorate of Land Record Survey is hiring for 2506 AMIN, Clerk, Kanoongo and ASO Posts. Candidates can check the application dates, vacancy break up, qualifications and other details below.

Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022: Bihar Directorate of Land Record Survey is going to offer jobs to graduate candidates in engineering and in any other field for the post of Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, Special Survey Kanoongo, Special Survey Amin and Special Survey Clerk for which the registration will be from 27 September 2022. It is to be noted that, the last date of application is 21 October 2022. A total of 2506 vacancies will be filled against advertisements 01/2022, 02/2022, 03/2022 and 04/2022. The online application will be available on dlrs.bihar.gov.in. DLSR will prepare a merit list of the selected candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the educational qualification.

Bihar DLSR Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Advertisement Number Number of Vacancies
Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer
 01/2022 96
Special Survey Kanoongo 02/2022 240
Special Survey Amin 03/2022 1944
Special Survey Clerk 04/2022 226

Bihar DLSR Application Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 27 September 2022
  • Last Date of Application - 21 October 2022

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  •  Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer  - B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering and 2 years of experience
  • Special Survey Kanungo - Diploma  in Civil Engineering and 2 years of experience
  • Special Survey Amin - Diploma  in Civil Engineering
  • Special Survey Clerk - Graduation

Bihar DLSR Age Limit

  • Minimum Age Limit - 18 years
  • Maximum Age Limit for Male - 37 years
  • Maximum Age Limit for OBC, UR Female - 40 years
  • SC, ST - 40 years

Bihar DLSR Salary

Name of the Post Salary
Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer
 Rs. 59000
Special Survey Kanoongo Rs. 36000
Special Survey Amin Rs. 31000
Special Survey Clerk Rs. 25000

How to Apply for Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website  by following steps:
  2. Go to the official website of the DLSR i.e. dlrs.bihar.gov.in
  3. Register yourself
  4. Login using your registration details and fill in your personal details, educational details, photo and signature and upload documents
  5. Submit your application

