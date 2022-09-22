Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022 for 2506 AMIN, Clerk, Kanoongo and ASO Posts

Bihar Directorate of Land Record Survey is hiring for 2506 AMIN, Clerk, Kanoongo and ASO Posts. Candidates can check the application dates, vacancy break up, qualifications and other details below.

Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022: Bihar Directorate of Land Record Survey is going to offer jobs to graduate candidates in engineering and in any other field for the post of Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, Special Survey Kanoongo, Special Survey Amin and Special Survey Clerk for which the registration will be from 27 September 2022. It is to be noted that, the last date of application is 21 October 2022. A total of 2506 vacancies will be filled against advertisements 01/2022, 02/2022, 03/2022 and 04/2022. The online application will be available on dlrs.bihar.gov.in. DLSR will prepare a merit list of the selected candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the educational qualification.

Bihar DLSR Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Advertisement Number Number of Vacancies Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer

01/2022 96 Special Survey Kanoongo 02/2022 240 Special Survey Amin 03/2022 1944 Special Survey Clerk 04/2022 226

Bihar DLSR Application Dates



Starting Date of Application - 27 September 2022

Last Date of Application - 21 October 2022

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer - B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering and 2 years of experience

Special Survey Kanungo - Diploma in Civil Engineering and 2 years of experience

Special Survey Amin - Diploma in Civil Engineering

Special Survey Clerk - Graduation

Bihar DLSR Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit for Male - 37 years

Maximum Age Limit for OBC, UR Female - 40 years

SC, ST - 40 years

Bihar DLSR Salary

Name of the Post Salary Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer

Rs. 59000 Special Survey Kanoongo Rs. 36000 Special Survey Amin Rs. 31000 Special Survey Clerk Rs. 25000

How to Apply for Bihar DLSR Recruitment 2022 ?