Bihar Police Constable 2021 Exam Date Announced @csbc.bih.nic.in for 8415 Vacancies, Admit Cards on 25 Feb

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the written exam dates for recruitment to the posts of Constable to fulfil 8415 Vacancies in different departments. Candidates applied for Bihar Police Constable 2021 Exam against the advertisement number (05/2020) will be able to download their admit cards through the official website i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in from 25 February 2021 onwards.

According to the CSBC Bihar Police latest release, the board will conduct the written test from 14 to 21 March 2021 in two shifts. i.e. Morning (10 to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 to 4 PM). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 25 Feb at the official website.

All those candidates who will not be able to download Bihar Police Constable 2021 Admit Cards due to any reason, they may be able to collect the duplicate copy of the admit card from Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna at their own expenses. The candidates will have to bring an identity card along with a photograph with them to get a duplicate copy of the admit card.

The candidates who will appear in the CSBC Police Constable Exam 2021 will have to report prior one hour to the commencement of the exam.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 8,415 posts of constable in Bihar Police. For which the process of online application was started on November 13, 2020. The last date for submission of application was December 14, 2020.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The candidates who are declared successful in the written examination will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in all the three competitions under the Physical Efficiency Test. For detailed information, Candidates can check the detail notification by visiting the official website.

Download Bihar Police Constable 2021 Exam Schedule Here