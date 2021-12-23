Bihar Police FRO Admit Card 2021 to release soon @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Forest Range Officer Exam Schedule PDF Here

Bihar Police FRO PET Date 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released an important notice regarding the exam date for the recruitment of Forest Range Officer vacancies in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept. The candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police FRO Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2020 can download the complete schedule on the official website of Bihar Police.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on 28 January 2022 at the various exam centers. The admit card for the same will be released from 5 January 2022 onwards. All those candidates who will not be able to download Bihar Police FRO Admit Card 2021, will be able to get the duplicate copy from Central Selection Council, Hoarding Road (Secretariat Halt), Patna - 800001 between 10 AM to 5 PM from 24 to 25 December 2021. No paper admit card will be issued to the candidates.

The board had conducted the written test on 14 March and 21 March 2022. The result for the same was released on 6 December 2021. All those who have been selected in the written test are now eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test. Appearing in the PET is mandatory. The candidates will have to carry the following documents while appearing for the interview.

Valid Photo Identity Proof. 10th/12th passed certificate. Caste Certificate if any. Permanent address proof. COVID-29 Vaccination Certificate.

If any candidate has corona positive symptoms, he will not be allowed to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The candidates are advised to carry their masks and sanitizer on the day of the exam. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Bihar Police FRO Exam Schedule