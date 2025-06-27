Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025: Registration Process, Documents Required and FAQs

On June 27, 2025, the Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025 has been officially announced by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The Bihar region's government and private colleges are currently accepting applications from all the students who passed the DCECE 2025 exam for all the diploma engineering and paramedical programs. The Counselling end date is 3rd July 2025. To know more Important Dates of Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025 check the article below in detail. Registration, document verification, seat assignment, choice-filling, and final admission are all processes that are carried out online during the counseling process. Securing a spot in the desired course and college requires candidates to finish each stage by the deadlines. Candidates who have been deemed qualified by their results will be able to take part in the DCECE counseling. The Counselling will be held only through online mode. When filling out the DCECE choice form in 2025, candidates must put their desired college and course selections in the designated fields. Based on the candidates' selections, the exam authorities will announce the DCECE seat allocation for 2025.

Key Highlights of Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025 Event Details Counselling Authority Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Counselling Start Date June 27, 2025 Counselling End Date July 3rd, 2025 Mode of Counselling Online Official Website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Courses Covered PE, PPE, PM, PMD Eligibility Qualified in DCECE 2025 Counselling Stages Registration, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Document Verification, Reporting Important Dates of Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025 Particulars Dates Publication of Rank Card on Board's Website June 23, 2025 Seat Matrix posting on website June 23, 2025 Starting date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment June 27, 2025 ( Started ) Last date of Online Choice filling for seat allotment & locking July 3, 2025 Publication of Round-1 Seat Allotment Result July 8, 2025 Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round) July 8th to 13th, 2025 Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) July 11th to 13th, 2025 Publication of Round-2 Seat Allotment Result July 18, 2025 Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round) July 18th to 23rd, 2025 Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round) July 21st to 23rd, 2025

What is the Counselling fee for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination? The BCECE (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination) counselling fee is: Unreserved/EWS/BC/EBC candidates: ₹1200

SC/ST/DQ (PwD) candidates: ₹600 According to the Bcece Board, this fee is non-refundable and is paid online during the registration process. What is Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025? The Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025 formal admissions process is used by BCECEB to assign qualified applicants to different diploma programs according to their DCECE exam results. Merit-based seat distribution and transparency are guaranteed by this centralized, online procedure. Depending on candidate participation and seat availability, several rounds of counseling are held. Who is Eligible to Participate in DCECE 2025?

Applicants that have passed the DCECE 2025 Exam For each category, secured marks over the specified threshold satisfied the prerequisites for eligibility and residency.

Participants in the counselling program are required to have completed the registration process within the specified time frame.

Candidates are required to attend each round of counseling if they hope to be admitted. When is the Counselling Schedule of BCECEB? On June 27, 2025, the first round of online counseling began. In the event that mop-up rounds are required, BCECEB will announce a number of counseling sessions. This is how the timeline typically appears: Beginning on June 27, online registration and choice filling

Results of Seat Allocation: A week after choice filling is anticipated.

Verification and reporting of documents will start soon following allocation.

Final Admission and Fee Submission: Following a successful verification process, candidates need to constantly check the official website for comprehensive schedules of every round.

Where Will the Counselling Take Place? Bihar Polytechnic 2025's complete counseling procedure is being carried out online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in , the official BCECEB homepage. Candidates must use this platform to register, upload documents, and submit their preferences. Final admission reporting may necessitate a personal visit to the designated institution. Why is the DCECE Counselling Process Crucial? The first step in Bihar's diploma admissions procedure for engineering and paramedical programs is the counseling process. Qualified candidates will not be eligible for seat allocation if they do not participate in counselling. This procedure supports: Ensuring admissions are based on merit

Staying away from bias and manual intervention

Providing an open system for allocating seats

letting students select the courses and colleges they want to attend

How to Register and Participate in Counselling? Here is a step-by-step guide to registering for Bihar Polytechnic DCECE 2025 counselling: Step 1: Registration Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on “Online Counselling Portal for DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMD]-2025”

Register by entering your roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 2: Choice Filling Once you've registered, sign in and select the colleges and courses you want.

Carefully select your options and submit them based on your priorities. Step 3: Seat Allotment BCECEB will assign a seat based on your rank and choices.

Get the letter of seat assignment from the website. Step 4: Document Verification Bring original documentation to the specified verification center or college (per instructions). Step 5: Admission and Fee Payment