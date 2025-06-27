Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025: Registration Process, Documents Required and FAQs

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counseling 2025 is now open to eligible applicants. June 27 marked the start of the online choice filling. For a seamless entrance to polytechnic courses, this page provides information on the counseling schedule, registration procedures, necessary paperwork, frequently asked questions, and key points.

On June 27, 2025, the Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025 has been officially announced by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The Bihar region's government and private colleges are currently accepting applications from all the students who passed the DCECE 2025 exam for all the diploma engineering and paramedical programs. The Counselling end date is 3rd July 2025. To know more Important Dates of Bihar Polytechnic Counselling 2025 check the article below in detail. 

Registration, document verification, seat assignment, choice-filling, and final admission are all processes that are carried out online during the counseling process. Securing a spot in the desired course and college requires candidates to finish each stage by the deadlines. Candidates who have been deemed qualified by their results will be able to take part in the DCECE counseling. The Counselling will be held only through online mode. When filling out the DCECE choice form in 2025, candidates must put their desired college and course selections in the designated fields. Based on the candidates' selections, the exam authorities will announce the DCECE seat allocation for 2025.

Key Highlights of Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025

Event

Details

Counselling Authority

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Counselling Start Date

June 27, 2025

Counselling End Date

July 3rd, 2025

Mode of Counselling

Online

Official Website

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Courses Covered

PE, PPE, PM, PMD

Eligibility

Qualified in DCECE 2025

Counselling Stages

Registration, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Document Verification, Reporting

Important Dates of Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025

Particulars

Dates

Publication of Rank Card on Board's Website

June 23, 2025

Seat Matrix posting on website

June 23, 2025

Starting date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment

June 27, 2025 ( Started )

Last date of Online Choice filling for seat allotment & locking

July 3, 2025

Publication of Round-1 Seat Allotment Result

July 8, 2025

Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round)

July 8th to 13th, 2025

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) 

July 11th to 13th, 2025

Publication of Round-2 Seat Allotment Result

July 18, 2025

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round)

July 18th to 23rd, 2025

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round)

July 21st to 23rd, 2025

What is the Counselling fee for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination?

The BCECE (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination) counselling fee is:

  • Unreserved/EWS/BC/EBC candidates: ₹1200
  • SC/ST/DQ (PwD) candidates: ₹600

According to the Bcece Board, this fee is non-refundable and is paid online during the registration process.

What is Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025?

The Bihar Polytechnic DCECE Counselling 2025 formal admissions process is used by BCECEB to assign qualified applicants to different diploma programs according to their DCECE exam results. Merit-based seat distribution and transparency are guaranteed by this centralized, online procedure. Depending on candidate participation and seat availability, several rounds of counseling are held.

Who is Eligible to Participate in DCECE 2025?

Applicants that have passed the DCECE 2025 Exam 

  • For each category, secured marks over the specified threshold satisfied the prerequisites for eligibility and residency.

  • Participants in the counselling program are required to have completed the registration process within the specified time frame.

  • Candidates are required to attend each round of counseling if they hope to be admitted.

When is the Counselling Schedule of BCECEB?

On June 27, 2025, the first round of online counseling began. In the event that mop-up rounds are required, BCECEB will announce a number of counseling sessions. This is how the timeline typically appears:

  • Beginning on June 27, online registration and choice filling

  • Results of Seat Allocation: A week after choice filling is anticipated.

  • Verification and reporting of documents will start soon following allocation.

  • Final Admission and Fee Submission: Following a successful verification process, candidates need to constantly check the official website for comprehensive schedules of every round.

Where Will the Counselling Take Place?

Bihar Polytechnic 2025's complete counseling procedure is being carried out online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in , the official BCECEB homepage. Candidates must use this platform to register, upload documents, and submit their preferences. Final admission reporting may necessitate a personal visit to the designated institution.

Why is the DCECE Counselling Process Crucial?

The first step in Bihar's diploma admissions procedure for engineering and paramedical programs is the counseling process. Qualified candidates will not be eligible for seat allocation if they do not participate in counselling. This procedure supports:

  • Ensuring admissions are based on merit

  • Staying away from bias and manual intervention

  • Providing an open system for allocating seats

  • letting students select the courses and colleges they want to attend

How to Register and Participate in Counselling?

Here is a step-by-step guide to registering for Bihar Polytechnic DCECE 2025 counselling:

Step 1: Registration

  • Visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

  • Click on “Online Counselling Portal for DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMD]-2025”

  • Register by entering your roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 2: Choice Filling

  • Once you've registered, sign in and select the colleges and courses you want.

  • Carefully select your options and submit them based on your priorities.

Step 3: Seat Allotment

  • BCECEB will assign a seat based on your rank and choices.

  • Get the letter of seat assignment from the website.

Step 4: Document Verification

  • Bring original documentation to the specified verification center or college (per instructions).

Step 5: Admission and Fee Payment

  • Pay the admission fee and finish the remaining requirements following a successful verification.

Documents Required for Counselling

Candidates must carry the following documents in original and with photocopies:

  1. DCECE 2025 Admit Card

  2. DCECE 2025 Rank Card

  3. Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate

  4. Domicile Certificate (Bihar Resident Proof)

  5. Category Certificate (SC/ST/EBC/BC) if applicable

  6. Income Certificate (for EWS or reservation)

  7. Character Certificate

  8. Passport Size Photographs

  9. Seat Allotment LetterMedical Certificate (if applicable)

FAQs

  • What is the age limit for Bihar DCECE Polytechnic / Diploma Online Form 2025?
    +
    The age limit for candidates applying for this exam is as per the Bihar DCECE Polytechnic / Diploma rules. For detailed age-related information, refer to the official notification.
  • When will the online application for Bihar DCECE Polytechnic / Diploma Online Form 2025 start?
    +
    02 April 2025, The online application for this exam has started on.
  • What is the date of Bihar Polytechnic Counselling?
    +
    After the results are announced, counseling for PE courses at Bihar Polytechnic 2025 will begin in the fourth week of July 2025. Both the PE and PM/PMM versions of the exam will take place in June 2025.
  • How to fill Bihar Polytechnic form 2025?
    +
    Go to bceceboard.bihar.gov.in first.Enter your email address or mobile number.Complete the academic and personal information.Add all the necessary files.The application cost is 750 rupees for general applicants and 480 rupees for SC/ST applicants.Send in the application, print it off, and download it.

