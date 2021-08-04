BIHER signs MOU with IBM to offer - Joint certificate program in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Data Analytics

In today’s world, especially in fast paced developing economies like India, there is a huge demand for skilled professionals.

In today’s world, especially in fast paced developing economies like India, there is a huge demand for skilled professionals. As per the Gartner Report 2020, the Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Block chain, IOT etc., are in high demand. To cater this immensely growing need, it is very vital to transform the education system into a modern, technically advanced system that would help the students build the required industry capabilities right from the foundation level.

The Program provides:

• A blended learning approach by integrating classroom, hands-on lab exercises and team projects to provide both theoretical and practical training to solve real world problems

• The latest software content and knowledge of IT developments in the market to keep you ahead of technology trends

• IBM Certified Practitioners comprising of field consultants, technical specialists and education experts will handle the sessions to the students

• A comprehensive semester based format to build technical foundation and widen skill specialties quickly

• IBM professional certification will be provided to the students on successful completion of the course.

Bharath University-IBM offers an exclusive opportunity to aspirants through futuristic Bachelor Degree courses with specialization in association with IBM.

• B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (In Association with IBM)

• B.Sc - Computer Science Cybersecurity ( In Association with IBM)

• B.Com - Data Analytics ( In Association with IBM

KEY FEATURES

• An innovative curriculum has been developed for the program’s jointly and will be delivered by IBM designated subject matter experts and university faculty. The curriculum caters to the various skill requirements of organizations across the world including Banks, Computer Services, Education, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail and other industries.

• IBM designated experts will be available at the university to conduct classes face to face, to ensure that the knowledge and skills are imparted effectively.

• Campus having a state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenient accessibility

• An IBM Software Lab for Emerging Technologies has been setup at the campus. In this Lab, IBM has provided relevant IBM software & curriculum content for courses.

• The programs bring together the current software content, real-world industry experiences, hands on lab courses and case studies for the participants

• While each program participant will receive the course material from IBM, they will have access to various IBM online forums for additional study material and resources to interact with experts & participate in discussions.

• Joint certification by BIHER - IBM. The participants will receive certification on completion of the course – Experts from IBM will provide real world challenges for project experience and also mentor the students through the various phases of these projects

• Students will have the opportunity to visit IBM centers from time-to-time for live industry experience

• Improve the prospects for a global career with the best companies.

Website Link: https://www.bharathuniv.ac.in/

