BIS Scientist B Result 2020 Out @bis.gov.in, Download Selected Candidates List, BIS Interview from 3 August

BIS Scientist Result 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the result for the recruitment to the post of ‘Scientist B through GATE’ along with interview schedule of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download BIS Scientist- B Result from the official website of BIS - bis.gov.in.

BIS Scientist Result PDF is also given below. The candidates can check the list of candidates (discipline wise and in order of merit) who have qualified to be called for interview round.

BIS Scientist B Result 2020 PDF

BIS Scientist B Interview , for the candidates who have been shortlisted for interview, will be held from 03 August 2020 to 21 August 2020 at Bureau of Indian Standards, Manak Bhavan, 9, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi – 110002. BIS Scientist Interview Admit Card is also being sent to the candidates shortlisted for interview at their registered e-mail address. The candidates can check the date if interview, given against their application number and name, through the link.

BIS Scientist B Interview Date

In view of special circumstances due to COVID-19, BIS has given the option for attending the interview either in person or by video conference on following terms:

In case residing/ stationed at NCR Delhi, the candidate is requested to be present for an interview before Selection Committee at Bureau of Indian Standards, Manak Bhavan, 9 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi -110002 on the date specified against their name.

In case residing/ stationed outside NCR Delhi, the candidate is requested to be present on date specified against their name, at the nearest Regional or Branch Office of Bureau of Indian Standards for Interview to be held by Video Conference.

In case the candidate is residing/ stationed outside NCR Delhi but want to attend interview in person at Bureau of Indian Standards, Manak Bhavan, 9 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi -110002 on date specified against their name, he/she may do so with prior intimation through email.

The shortlisted candidates are required to indicate their choice with respect to above in the proforma enclosed with the BIS Scientist Interview Call Letter.

The shortlisted candidates are required to carry required to carry important documents at the time of interview.

The recruitment is being done to fill 150 vacancies for Scientist B in Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering, Food Technology, Chemical Engineering, Bio-Technology, Petro-Chemical Engineering and Bio-medical Engineering -