BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023 for 111 Supervisor & Other Posts, Apply Online at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023 Notification: BNP Dewas has invited online applications for the 111 Supervisor & Other Posts on its official website. Check BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP has invited online applications for the 111 Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2023.

Selection for the posts will be done through examination which will be conducted "Online", and will be of objective type.

BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 22, 2023

Closing date of application: August 21, 2023



BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Post-111



BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Supervisor (Printing): 1st class full Time Diploma in Printing Technology/Engineering from

Government recognized Institutes/ polytechnics. OR

Higher qualification i.e. B.Tech. / B.E. in the relevant trade will also be considered.

Supervisor (Control): 1st class full Time Diploma in Printing/ Mechanical /Electrical / Electronics

/Information Technology/ Computer Science from Government recognized

Institutes/ polytechnics. OR

Higher qualification i.e. B.Tech. / B.E. / B.Sc. Engineering in the relevant trade will

also be considered.

Junior Office Assistant: Graduate with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing

speed on computer in English @40 wpm / Hindi @30 wpm, as per the requirement

Junior Technician (Ink Factory-Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) / Laboratory

Assistant (Chemical Plant) / Machinist / Machinist Grinder / Instrument Mechanic): 1) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 06 posts.

Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Trade.

2) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 06 posts.

Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Laboratory

Assistant (Chemical Plant) Trade.

3) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 01 post.

Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Machinist Trade.

4) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 01 post.

Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Machinist Grinder

Trade.

5) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 01 post.

Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Instrument

Mechanic Trade. OR

Higher qualification i.e. Full Time Diploma in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) / Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) / Machinist / Machinist Grinder / Instrument Mechanic / Dyestuff Technology / Paint Technology / Surface coating Technology / Printing Ink Technology.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





How To Download: BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP-https://bnpdewas.spmcil.com/

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023 Notification' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.



BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online only through the official website at

https://bnpdewas.spmcil.com under the page "Career" on or before August 21, 2023.