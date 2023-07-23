BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023 for 111 Supervisor & Other Posts, Apply Online at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), MP has invited online applications for the 111 Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2023.
Selection for the posts will be done through examination which will be conducted "Online", and will be of objective type.
BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 22, 2023
Closing date of application: August 21, 2023
BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total Post-111
BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Supervisor (Printing): 1st class full Time Diploma in Printing Technology/Engineering from
Government recognized Institutes/ polytechnics. OR
Higher qualification i.e. B.Tech. / B.E. in the relevant trade will also be considered.
Supervisor (Control): 1st class full Time Diploma in Printing/ Mechanical /Electrical / Electronics
/Information Technology/ Computer Science from Government recognized
Institutes/ polytechnics. OR
Higher qualification i.e. B.Tech. / B.E. / B.Sc. Engineering in the relevant trade will
also be considered.
Junior Office Assistant: Graduate with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing
speed on computer in English @40 wpm / Hindi @30 wpm, as per the requirement
Junior Technician (Ink Factory-Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) / Laboratory
Assistant (Chemical Plant) / Machinist / Machinist Grinder / Instrument Mechanic): 1) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 06 posts.
Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Trade.
2) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 06 posts.
Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Laboratory
Assistant (Chemical Plant) Trade.
3) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 01 post.
Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Machinist Trade.
4) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 01 post.
Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Machinist Grinder
Trade.
5) Junior Technician (Ink Factory) for 01 post.
Essential: Full time ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Instrument
Mechanic Trade. OR
Higher qualification i.e. Full Time Diploma in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) / Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) / Machinist / Machinist Grinder / Instrument Mechanic / Dyestuff Technology / Paint Technology / Surface coating Technology / Printing Ink Technology.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023 PDF
BNP Dewas Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online only through the official website at
https://bnpdewas.spmcil.com under the page "Career" on or before August 21, 2023.