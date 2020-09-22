BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Prelims Admit Card to release soon @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Date and Updates Here

BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Admit Card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Exam on 7 October 2020. All candidates who applied for BPSC 31st Judicial Service Prelims 2020 will be able to download their admit cards soon at the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Prelims Exam to be conducted on 7 October 2020 in two shifts.i.e. Forenoon (11: 30 AM to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM). All candidates appeared in the BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Admit Card will be able to download their admit cards soon by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter all of your credentials such as roll number, date of birth and others. The BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates are advised to download BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Admit Card and save for future reference.



Moreover, the commission has uploaded the BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 Prelims Application Status on the official website. All those candidates who are willing to appear in BPSC 31st Judicial Service 2020 can download the ineligible list and merger list from the official website. If any candidate has an objection against the list, they may write to bih@nic.in along with valid proof latest by 29 September 2020.

The commission will recruit a total of 221 vacancies for Civil Judge Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test which shall have in two papers i.e Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will have questions on General Studies of 100 Marks and Paper 2 will have questions on Law of 150 Marks.

Candidates who will qualify in BPSC 31 Judicial Service Prelims Exam will be called for mains exam. Candidates qualified in the Mains Exam will be called for a personal interview. The interview will be of 100 marks. Candidates need to score minimum 35% marks in the interview for selection for the Civil Judge Posts.

