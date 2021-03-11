BPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for 31st Judicial Services @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Admit Card and other Updates

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains Exam Date 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains Exam Schedule on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 04/2020 can check the details exam schedule through the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the 31st Judicial Services exam from 08 to 12 April 2021. As per the schedule, exam will be conducted in two sittings-first from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M and second from 02.00 P.M. to 05.P.M.

Candidates can download the BPSC Main Admit Card from the official website from 25 March 2021.

Exam for the paper General Hindi and General English will be held on 08 April 2021 whereas Exam for General Knowledge and Elementary General Science will be held on 09 April 2021. On 10 April 2021, exam for Law of Evidence and Procedure and Constitutional and Administrative Law of India will be conducted.

Candidates who have qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains Exam can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of BPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BPSC Main Exam Schedule 2021 for 31st Judicial Services





How to Download: BPSC Main Exam Schedule 2021 for 31st Judicial Services