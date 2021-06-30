BPSC 65th Result Mains 2020-21 Out: Download Selection List @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Interview in July

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of 65th Combined Competitive Examination (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates, who appeared in BPSC 65th Mains Exam on 25th, 26th and 28th November 2020 can download BPSC 65th Result from the official website of BPSC - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 65th Mains Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download BPSC Result, directly, through the link below:

BPSC 65th Mains Result Download Link

As per BPSC Result, a total of 1142 candidates have been qualified in the exam. Qualified candidates will now have to appear for the interview round. BPSC 65th interview for the successful candidates in the main examination expected in the last week of July. By the month of September this year, the commission can release the final results of 65th examination.

BPSC Prelims 65th Result was released on 06 March 2020 in which 6,517 candidates were declared successful. According to the commission, a total of 4 lakh 11 thousand 470 candidates had applied for the BPSC 65th CCE Exam.

BPSC 65th Recruitment is being done to recruit 434 vacant posts of Police Vice-Chancellor, Inspector, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Labor Enforcement Officer and Others in various departments.