BPSC 66th Answer Key 2020-21 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Submit Objection for Bihar CCE Prelims Answer till 5 February, Download PDF for SET A, B, C, D

BPSC 66th Answer Key 2020 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for Prelims 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam (66th CCE) held on 27 December 2020. Candidates can download BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key from the official website of BPSC i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar 66th Answer of SET A, B, C and D of General Studies Subject through the link below:

Candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their representation or objection in the prescribed format through offline mode only. They are required to send their objection along with relevant proof by speed post to the Joint Secretary-cum-Examination Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Belly Road), Patna - 800001 to reach latest by 05 February 2021 till 5 PM. Candidates should to mention the name of exam on the top of the envelope.

BPSC has also released the revised exam date for Aurangabad District, Exam Centre No. 409931. As per the notice, BPSC 66th Exam for a total of 850 candidates is scheduled on 14 February 2021.

Go to the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘Provisional Answer Key - General Studies’ given under ‘Invitation of Objection to Answers of 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 27th December, 2020’ on the homepage. Then, a PDF File will be opened. Download BPSC 66th Answer Key 2021

BPSC will release the result of the prelims exam after considering all the objections against the answer keys on its official website. The candidates who will qualify in the BPSC 66th Prelims Exam will be called for the BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2020-21

The recruitment is being done to fill 733 vacancies of Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.