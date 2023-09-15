BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Out: PDF Download Direct Link at bpsc.bih.nic.in, 2104 Qualified For Interview Round

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Out: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 67th Mains Result on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. You can download the pdf and other update here.

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the 67th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination on its official website. A total of 2104 candidates have been qualified for the interview round. Candidates qualified in the mains written exam for the above posts are able to appear for the interview round for as per the selection process for the above exam.

The interview for the 67th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination posts will be notified in due course of time on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the mains round for the 67th CCE can check the result from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However, the pdf of the BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023





According to the short notice released, a total of 2104 candidates have been selected in the mains round for the 67th competitive exams. The Commission has conducted the written mains exam on December 30-31, 2022 and January 7, 2023 in Patna.

Candidates appeared in the mains exam can download their result pdf from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023?

Step 1: First of all visit to the official website-www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the concerned link- Results: 67th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You will get the result pdf of BPSC 67th Mains 2023 result in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023: What's After Result

Now all the candidates qualified in the written mains exam will have to appear for the interview round as per the selection process released earlier by the Commission. All the 2104 candidates shortlisted in mains exam round, now they will have to appear in the interview round which will be conducted by BPSC in due course of time. Commission will release the details of the interview schedule on its official website on its official website.

The candidates who have been qualified in the mains exam for 67th Competitive exam are advised to constantly watch the Commission’s website regarding mode, place, date and time of interview details.