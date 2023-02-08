68th BPSC Prelims 2023: Nearly 4.34 Lakh Students to Take Exam, Check New Rules, Instructions, Exam Timing and Other Details

BPSC 68th prelims CCE will be conducted on February 12. Over 4.3 lakh candidates will appear for BPSC PT. Check new rules, reporting time, and important information here.

BPSC 2023 Prelims Exam: The examination authority is ready to conduct BPSC 68th Prelims exam on February 12. The pen-paper-based BPSC Prelims exam 2023 is expected to be taken by nearly 4.34 lakh candidates. In order to conduct the BPSC preliminary exam a total of 805 exam centers have been designated across the state.

As per the reports, the examination authority Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has communicated that the exam will be conducted in a fair manner with zero tolerance for any discrepancies. The commission has informed all the exam nodal officers about the code and conduct of the BPSC Prelims examination. Also, the examination instructions and guidelines have been shared with nodal officers and subordinates.

BPSC 2023 Prelims Exam: Nearly 4.34 Lakh candidates to appear

BPSC Prelims exam scheduled to be held on February 12 is likely to be taken by nearly 4.34 lakh candidates. This year more candidates will be appearing in the BPSC Prelims exam as compared to last year. In 2022, a total of 3.2 lakh candidates appeared for the prelims exam.

BPSC 2023 Prelims to be held at 805 exam centers

The BPSC 68th Prelims examination is to be conducted at 805 examination centers across the 38 districts of Bihar. The candidates have been intimated about their exam centers in advance so that they can make their travel arrangements accordingly. Patna, the capital of Bihar, has a total of 59 BPSC exam centers where 39033 candidates will appear for the examination. Also, the majority of exam centers are located in districts so that candidates can easily commute.

BPSC 2023 Prelims Exam: No Entry after 11 AM

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the examination schedule and instructions provided on the admit card. They are advised to follow the instructions carefully to avoid unnecessary problems. As per the reports, no entry will be allowed to candidates after 11 AM in the morning. Therefore candidates must reach the exam centers within the stipulated time. The entry to the exam center will start at 09:30 and close at 11:00 AM. Therefore candidates must reach the exam center within the given time.

BPSC 2023 Prelims Exam: To be held on the revised exam pattern

The commission is set to hold BPSC 68th Prelims exam on the revised exam pattern. As per the revised BPSC 2023 exam pattern, negative marking should be uniformly on all 150 questions. Also, there will be 1 mark for a correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

BPSC 2023 Prelims Exam: How to Download Admit Card

Candidates are advised to download their BPSC Admit Card before they reach their exam center. Along with the admit card, they must also carry a specified photo Identity Proof for verification purposes. Candidates can download BPSC Pre Admit Card with their registration/roll number and date of birth/password.

BPSC 2023 Prelims Exam: 5 years ban for students found involved in any discrepancy or paper leak

As per the reports, the commission has stated that any candidates who will be found involved in any sort of exam discrepancies will be strongly held. Candidates who will be found involved in propagating false information about exams will be banned for 3 years from appearing in any state-level exam. While candidates who will be involved in cheating and paper leak instances will be barred from taking exams for the next 5 years. Also, the names of those candidates will be shared with UPSC and other State Commissions so that they will be also barred from taking the respective exams.