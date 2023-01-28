68th BPSC Admit Card 2023 Released: Download Link Here for Prelims

BPSC admit card 2023 for 68th BPSC prelims exam has been released on January 28. Candidates can download the hall ticket from bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check details on how to download BPSC Prelims admit card, last date to download it and other details. here.

BPSC Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC 68th admit card 2023 on January 28 for the Prelims exam. The BPSC admit card is available to download for BPSC 68th combined competitive exam. Candidates can download BPSC Prelims admit card from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to download the BPSC 68th admit card 2023 for the prelims exam is February 12. Hence, candidates must ensure that they have downloaded the hall ticket before the last date. The admit card has been released only for those candidates whose application form has been accepted by the BPSC.

BPSC Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below to know the important dates pertaining to the BPSC 68th examination. The following table gives you information about 68th BPS admit card release date and download date.

BPSC Admit Card 2023 Dates BPSC 68th Exam Events Important Dates BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card January 28, 2023 Last Date to Download BPSC Admit Card 2023 February 12, 2023 Exam Time 12 PM to 2 PM BPSC Exam Date for Preliminary exam February 12, 2023 Result Release Date March/April 2023 BPSC 68th Mains Exam Dates May 12, 2023,

BPSC Admit Card 2023: Steps to download the BPSC 68th admit card 2023

Candidates can check below the stepwise procedure to download BPSC 68th prelims admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Downloading of e-Admit Card BPSC Preliminary/Mains exam’

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed in a new page

Step 4: Read instructions and click on the link ‘onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in’.

Step 5: Enter credentials such as ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ add “captcha code and Click on ‘Login’

Step 6: Your BPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download BPSC admit card for future reference

Link To Download: BPSC 68th Admit Card 2023

List of Documents to Carry for BPSC 2023 Exam

Here is a list of documents that have to be carried by the 68th BPSC exam aspirants while appearing for the exam.

Print out of the BPSC 68th Admit Card 2023

Aadhar card/Voter ID/Passport/Driving License/PAN card in orginal

2 Passport size photographs

BPSC Admit Card 2023 - Details mentioned on the BPSC 2023 Prelims Admit Card

BPSC prelims admit card 2023 contains details that are important for the canddates as well as the board to verify authenticity of candidates. Given below are the important details mentioned on the BPSC hall ticket:

Candidate’s name/exam roll/registration/application number

Eam center details

Scanned photo and signature with empty space to stick passport size photograph

Exam timing along with guidelines

Candidates are advised to verify these details before downloading the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they are advised to contact the BPSC for necessary corrections within the stipulated dates.

BPSC 68th prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023, in pen and paper-based mode at 805 exam centers in 38 districts across the Bihar.

BPSC prelims exam 2023 is to be conducted as per the revised exam pattern set by the commission. According to the officials, the BPSC 68th Prelims exam will have negative markings in all questions while the Mains exam will have a reduction of marks in the optional paper. Candidates check here the revised BPSC Marking Scheme.