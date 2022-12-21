[New] BPSC Marking Scheme: 68th Bihar PCS Prelims and Mains Paper Pattern

BPSC Prelims and Mains Marking Scheme: The BPSC 68th exam changes include a reduction of marks in the optional paper of Mains and negative marking in all questions of the Prelims exam.

Latest BPSC Exam Pattern and Marks: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified that the marking scheme of the Prelims and Mains exam has been changed. The 68th BPSC Prelims and Mains exam will be conducted based on the new and revised BPSC exam pattern and marking scheme. For more details read BPSC 68th CCE revised exam pattern notification at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

According to the officials, the BPSC 68th Prelims exam will have negative marking in all questions while the Mains exam will have a reduction of marks in the optional paper.

According to reports, Mr. Atul Prasad, Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), has indicated significant changes the commission will make to the upcoming exams. This change has been adopted to conduct fair examinations and to select meritorious candidates based on their talent and performance.

BPSC 68th CCE: What are the Changes in BPSC Marking Scheme

Check below the important changes in BPSC CCE exam as per the latest notification.

BPSC 68th CCE: Important Changes in BPSC Prelims Exam

Negative Marking: There will be negative marks for wrong attempt

Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions There will be 1 mark for correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answer For each wrong answer ¼ or 0.25 marks will be deducted Negative marking will applicable if more then one answer options is marked by candidates in the answer sheet There will be no negative marking in case of no answer attempt or candidates leave the question

BPSC 68th CCE: Important Changes in BPSC Mains Exam

BPSC Mains examination optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300 BPSC optional paper in the Mains exam will be Multiple-Choice question (MCQ) The marking scheme in the 68th Mains has been changed where General Hindi will be of 100 marks, General Studies Paper 1 and 2 will be of 300 marks. Essay paper will of 300 marks and BPSC Optional Paper will be of 100 marks Candidates have to qualify in the General Hindi then only general studies 1, 2 and the essay paper will be considered for evaluation This means the optional paper will not be considered for merit as well if candidates fail to qualify the General Hindi language paper

BPSC has released the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021 notification. BPSC application form is available from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Candidates can fill BPSC application form online within the prescribed dates.

BPSC 68th Preliminary examination for 281 state government administrative posts is likely to be conducted in March 2023.