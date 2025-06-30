Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC 71st CCE Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 1298 vacancies - Check More Details Here

BPSC 71st Registration 2025 Close Today: The registration window for the BPSC 71st CCE 2025 is set to close today, June 30, 2025. This marks the last chance for candidates to apply for the BPSC 71st CCE 2025 for the recruitment of 1,298 posts.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jun 30, 2025, 13:15 IST
BPSC 71st CCE Apply Online Last Date Today
BPSC 71st CCE Apply Online Last Date Today

BPSC 71st Registration 2025: The Registration window for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the Integrated 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for the recruitment of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the Bihar Government will close today, June 30, 2025, providing intrested candidates with a final opportunity to apply for the 1,298 posts. All the eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Direct Link to BPSC 71st CCE Registration 2025

Bihar Public Service Commission started the online registration for the 71st CCE on June 02, 2025. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the BPSC 71 CCE 2025.

BPSC 71st CCE Registration Link

Click here

BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Notification PDF

Download here

Steps to Apply for BPSC 71 CCE 2025

Candidates can apply online at the official website of the BPSC 71 CCE 2025. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do BPSC 71st Registration 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the “BPSC Online Application” link.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.
Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form
Step 6: Take a print of the same for future reference.

Application Fee for BPSC 71st Registration 2025

The candidates have to pay a certain application fee as per their category. The application fee can be paid in online mode through SBI Collect, Debit card, Credit card, UPI payments,etc.

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC/Other State

₹600

SC/ST/PH

₹150

Female Candidate (Bihar Domicile)

₹150

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Important Dates

The BPSC will closed the online registration for the 71st CCE on June 30, 2025. All the eligible candidates who have the required educational qualifications can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding BPSC 71 CCE 2025.

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

May 30, 2025

Application Start Date

June 2, 2025

Application End Date

June 30, 2025

BPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025

August 30, 2025

BPSC 71 CCE 2025: Educational Qualification

The candidates who completed their graduation from a recognized university/institute can apply for BPSC 71 CCE 2025.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News