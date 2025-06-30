BPSC 71st CCE Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 1298 vacancies - Check More Details Here

BPSC 71st Registration 2025: The Registration window for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the Integrated 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for the recruitment of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the Bihar Government will close today, June 30, 2025, providing intrested candidates with a final opportunity to apply for the 1,298 posts. All the eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Direct Link to BPSC 71st CCE Registration 2025 Bihar Public Service Commission started the online registration for the 71st CCE on June 02, 2025. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the BPSC 71 CCE 2025. BPSC 71st CCE Registration Link Click here BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Notification PDF Download here

Steps to Apply for BPSC 71 CCE 2025 Candidates can apply online at the official website of the BPSC 71 CCE 2025. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do BPSC 71st Registration 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the “BPSC Online Application” link.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form

Step 6: Take a print of the same for future reference. Application Fee for BPSC 71st Registration 2025 The candidates have to pay a certain application fee as per their category. The application fee can be paid in online mode through SBI Collect, Debit card, Credit card, UPI payments,etc. Category Application Fee General/OBC/Other State ₹600 SC/ST/PH ₹150 Female Candidate (Bihar Domicile) ₹150