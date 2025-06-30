BPSC 71st CCE Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 1298 vacancies - Check More Details Here

BPSC 71st Registration 2025: The Registration window for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the Integrated 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for the recruitment of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the Bihar Government will close today, June 30, 2025, providing intrested candidates with a final opportunity to apply for the 1,298 posts. All the eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Direct Link to BPSC 71st CCE Registration 2025
Bihar Public Service Commission started the online registration for the 71st CCE on June 02, 2025. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the BPSC 71 CCE 2025.
BPSC 71st CCE Registration Link
BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Notification PDF
Steps to Apply for BPSC 71 CCE 2025
Candidates can apply online at the official website of the BPSC 71 CCE 2025. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do BPSC 71st Registration 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the “BPSC Online Application” link.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.
Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form
Step 6: Take a print of the same for future reference.
Application Fee for BPSC 71st Registration 2025
The candidates have to pay a certain application fee as per their category. The application fee can be paid in online mode through SBI Collect, Debit card, Credit card, UPI payments,etc.
Category
Application Fee
General/OBC/Other State
₹600
SC/ST/PH
₹150
Female Candidate (Bihar Domicile)
₹150
BPSC 71st CCE 2025: Important Dates
The BPSC will closed the online registration for the 71st CCE on June 30, 2025. All the eligible candidates who have the required educational qualifications can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding BPSC 71 CCE 2025.
Event
Date
Notification Release Date
May 30, 2025
Application Start Date
June 2, 2025
Application End Date
June 30, 2025
BPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025
August 30, 2025
BPSC 71 CCE 2025: Educational Qualification
The candidates who completed their graduation from a recognized university/institute can apply for BPSC 71 CCE 2025.
