BPSC AE Recruitment Notification 2020 out: Check Vacancies, Exam Dates, Pattern & Syllabus PDF

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to the conduct the written exam for the recruitment of 31 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Road Construction Department of the Bihar Civil Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 from 11th March 2020. The Assistant Engineer post of BPSC Civil Services comes under the Level 9 Grade Pay of Rs 5400. Candidates who have B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering can register now on the direct link mentioned below. To fetch recruitment as AE, candidates need to undergo a written examination and obtain the minimum qualifying marks to get into the merit list. We have shared below the exam details of the BPSC Notification PDF 2020 including exam dates, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus. The BPSC Syllabus is shared in PDF Download format.

The BPSC will be conducting the AE Written exam soon after the conclusion of the application process. The exam date of the BPSC AE Exam 2020 is not yet revealed by the Bihar Commission. The exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode. The BPSC exam will be held in objective multiple-choice format. Those who manage to qualify the Main written exam will be selected for the recruitment on the basis of selection criteria followed by the BPSC. The complete details of the exam are mentioned here along with the official syllabus.

Let’s first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC AE 2020 Recruitment Exam below:

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020: Important Dates Event Date Release of BPSC AE Notification 2020 5 March 2020 Start Date of BPSC Registration & Application Process 11 March 2020 Last Date of BPSC Registration 25 March 2020 Last Date of BPSC Application Process 4 April 2020 Last Date to pay application fee 31 March 2020 BPSC AE Admit Card 2020 To be notified soon BPSC AE Exam Date To be notified soon

BPSC AE Selection Process 2020: Assistant Engineer (Civil)

The Selection Process of BPSC AE (Civil) comprises the Main written examination. The exam is held offline and candidates were given the OMR Sheet to mark their answers. The written exam is of total 600 marks, of which, 400 marks are allotted for the compulsory papers and 200 marks are allotted for the optional papers.

Compulsory Paper: General English, General Hindi, General Studies and General Engineering Science

Optional Papers: Civil Engineering 1 and Civil Engineering 2

BPSC AE Exam Pattern 2020

Compulsory Papers Name of Test Type Of Paper Duration Marks General English Objective 1 Hour 100 Marks General Hindi Objective 1 Hour 100 Marks General Studies Objective 1 Hour 100 Marks General Engineering Science Objective 1 Hour 100 Marks Optional Papers Civil Engineering – 1 Objective 1 Hour 100 Marks Civil Engineering – 2 Objective 1 Hour 100 Marks

- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

- Duration for each subject is 1 hour

- Each paper is of 100 marks

- General Hindi and General English are qualifying in nature; candidates need to score minimum of 30 marks in both the paper to qualify for the selection.

- Candidates compulsorily need to obtain minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam

BPSC AE Syllabus 2020

PDF Download BPSC AE Detailed Syllabus 2020

Have a look at the detailed syllabus below of all the sections including General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, and Civil Engineering. The syllabus is shared in PDF Download format as well:

General English (Qualifying) Reading Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Cloze Test Sentence Improvement One Word Substitution Error Detection Direct and Indirect Speech Active and Passive Voice Jumbled Sentence Sentence Rearrangement General Hindi (Qualifying) Reading Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Hindi Grammar General Studies Current Affairs Static GK Awards & Honours Currencies & Capitals History Geography Polity Economy Physics Chemistry Botany Zoology General Engineering Science Engineering Economy & Management Engineering Materials Engineering Mechanics Environment Engineering Electrical Measuring Instrument Energy Conversion Mechanics of Solids Methodology of Constructions Transport Phenomenon Civil Engineering I Engineering Economy & Management Engineering Materials & Constructions Surveying & Measurement Elementary Engineering Energy Conversion Engineering Mechanics Mechanics of Solids Transport Phenomenon Civil Engineering II Transportation Engineering Hydrology & Water Resources Public Health Engineering Hydraulic Engineering Soil Mechanics & Foundations Structural Analysis Structural Design

BPSC AE Syllabus 2020 in Hindi

BPSC AE Cut Off Marks 2020

Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks of the BPSC AE Main Exam 2020 for all category candidates:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 40% Backward Classes 36.5% Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 34% SC/ST/PwD/Women 32%

Watch this space for latest updates regarding the BPSC AE Recruitment 2020.