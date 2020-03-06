BPSC AE Recruitment Notification 2020 out: Check Vacancies, Exam Dates, Pattern & Syllabus PDF

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to the conduct the written exam for the recruitment of 31 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Road Construction Department of the Bihar Civil Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 from 11th March 2020. The Assistant Engineer post of BPSC Civil Services comes under the Level 9 Grade Pay of Rs 5400. Candidates who have B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering can register now on the direct link mentioned below. To fetch recruitment as AE, candidates need to undergo a written examination and obtain the minimum qualifying marks to get into the merit list. We have shared below the exam details of the BPSC Notification PDF 2020 including exam dates, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus. The BPSC Syllabus is shared in PDF Download format.
The BPSC will be conducting the AE Written exam soon after the conclusion of the application process. The exam date of the BPSC AE Exam 2020 is not yet revealed by the Bihar Commission. The exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode. The BPSC exam will be held in objective multiple-choice format. Those who manage to qualify the Main written exam will be selected for the recruitment on the basis of selection criteria followed by the BPSC. The complete details of the exam are mentioned here along with the official syllabus.
Let’s first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC AE 2020 Recruitment Exam below:
|
BPSC AE Recruitment 2020: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of BPSC AE Notification 2020
|
5 March 2020
|
Start Date of BPSC Registration & Application Process
|
11 March 2020
|
Last Date of BPSC Registration
|
25 March 2020
|
Last Date of BPSC Application Process
|
4 April 2020
|
Last Date to pay application fee
|
31 March 2020
|
BPSC AE Admit Card 2020
|
To be notified soon
|
BPSC AE Exam Date
|
To be notified soon
BPSC AE Selection Process 2020: Assistant Engineer (Civil)
The Selection Process of BPSC AE (Civil) comprises the Main written examination. The exam is held offline and candidates were given the OMR Sheet to mark their answers. The written exam is of total 600 marks, of which, 400 marks are allotted for the compulsory papers and 200 marks are allotted for the optional papers.
Compulsory Paper: General English, General Hindi, General Studies and General Engineering Science
Optional Papers: Civil Engineering 1 and Civil Engineering 2
BPSC AE Exam Pattern 2020
|
Compulsory Papers
|
Name of Test
|
Type Of Paper
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
General English
|
Objective
|
1 Hour
|
100 Marks
|
General Hindi
|
Objective
|
1 Hour
|
100 Marks
|
General Studies
|
Objective
|
1 Hour
|
100 Marks
|
General Engineering Science
|
Objective
|
1 Hour
|
100 Marks
|
Optional Papers
|
Civil Engineering – 1
|
Objective
|
1 Hour
|
100 Marks
|
Civil Engineering – 2
|
Objective
|
1 Hour
|
100 Marks
- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format
- Duration for each subject is 1 hour
- Each paper is of 100 marks
- General Hindi and General English are qualifying in nature; candidates need to score minimum of 30 marks in both the paper to qualify for the selection.
- Candidates compulsorily need to obtain minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam
BPSC AE Syllabus 2020
PDF Download BPSC AE Detailed Syllabus 2020
Have a look at the detailed syllabus below of all the sections including General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, and Civil Engineering. The syllabus is shared in PDF Download format as well:
|
General English
(Qualifying)
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks
Cloze Test
Sentence Improvement
One Word Substitution
Error Detection
Direct and Indirect Speech
Active and Passive Voice
Jumbled Sentence
Sentence Rearrangement
|
General Hindi
(Qualifying)
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks
Hindi Grammar
|
General Studies
|
Current Affairs
Static GK
Awards & Honours
Currencies & Capitals
History
Geography
Polity
Economy
Physics
Chemistry
Botany
Zoology
|
General Engineering Science
|
Engineering Economy & Management
Engineering Materials
Engineering Mechanics
Environment Engineering
Electrical Measuring Instrument
Energy Conversion
Mechanics of Solids
Methodology of Constructions
Transport Phenomenon
|
Civil Engineering I
|
Engineering Economy & Management
Engineering Materials & Constructions
Surveying & Measurement
Elementary Engineering
Energy Conversion
Engineering Mechanics
Mechanics of Solids
Transport Phenomenon
|
Civil Engineering II
|
Transportation Engineering
Hydrology & Water Resources
Public Health Engineering
Hydraulic Engineering
Soil Mechanics & Foundations
Structural Analysis
Structural Design
BPSC AE Syllabus 2020 in Hindi
BPSC AE Cut Off Marks 2020
Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks of the BPSC AE Main Exam 2020 for all category candidates:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
40%
|
Backward Classes
|
36.5%
|
Extremely Backward Class (EBC)
|
34%
|
SC/ST/PwD/Women
|
32%
Watch this space for latest updates regarding the BPSC AE Recruitment 2020.