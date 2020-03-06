Search

BPSC AE Recruitment Notification 2020 out: Check Vacancies, Exam Dates, Pattern & Syllabus PDF

BPSC Notification 2020 released @bpsc.bih.nic.in for the recruitment of 31 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Bihar Civil Services. Check here BPSC AE Exam Date, Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Detailed Syllabus.

Mar 6, 2020 17:47 IST
BPSC Syllabus 2020

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to the conduct the written exam for the recruitment of 31 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Road Construction Department of the Bihar Civil Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 from 11th March 2020. The Assistant Engineer post of BPSC Civil Services comes under the Level 9 Grade Pay of Rs 5400. Candidates who have B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering can register now on the direct link mentioned below. To fetch recruitment as AE, candidates need to undergo a written examination and obtain the minimum qualifying marks to get into the merit list. We have shared below the exam details of the BPSC Notification PDF 2020 including exam dates, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus. The BPSC Syllabus is shared in PDF Download format.

The BPSC will be conducting the AE Written exam soon after the conclusion of the application process. The exam date of the BPSC AE Exam 2020 is not yet revealed by the Bihar Commission. The exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode. The BPSC exam will be held in objective multiple-choice format. Those who manage to qualify the Main written exam will be selected for the recruitment on the basis of selection criteria followed by the BPSC. The complete details of the exam are mentioned here along with the official syllabus.

Let’s first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC AE 2020 Recruitment Exam below:

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Event

Date

Release of BPSC AE Notification 2020

5 March 2020

Start Date of BPSC Registration & Application Process

11 March 2020

Last Date of BPSC Registration

25 March 2020

Last Date of BPSC Application Process

4 April 2020

Last Date to pay application fee

31 March 2020

BPSC AE Admit Card 2020

To be notified soon

BPSC AE Exam Date

To be notified soon

BPSC AE Selection Process 2020: Assistant Engineer (Civil)

The Selection Process of BPSC AE (Civil) comprises the Main written examination. The exam is held offline and candidates were given the OMR Sheet to mark their answers. The written exam is of total 600 marks, of which, 400 marks are allotted for the compulsory papers and 200 marks are allotted for the optional papers.

Compulsory Paper: General English, General Hindi, General Studies and General Engineering Science

Optional Papers: Civil Engineering 1 and Civil Engineering 2

BPSC AE Exam Pattern 2020

Compulsory Papers

Name of Test

Type Of Paper

Duration

Marks

General English

Objective

1 Hour

100 Marks

General Hindi

Objective

1 Hour

100 Marks

General Studies

Objective

1 Hour

100 Marks

General Engineering Science

Objective

1 Hour

100 Marks

Optional Papers

Civil Engineering – 1

Objective

1 Hour

100 Marks

Civil Engineering – 2

Objective

1 Hour

100 Marks

- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

- Duration for each subject is 1 hour

- Each paper is of 100 marks

- General Hindi and General English are qualifying in nature; candidates need to score minimum of 30 marks in both the paper to qualify for the selection.

- Candidates compulsorily need to obtain minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam

BPSC AE Syllabus 2020

PDF Download BPSC AE Detailed Syllabus 2020

Have a look at the detailed syllabus below of all the sections including General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, and Civil Engineering. The syllabus is shared in PDF Download format as well:

General English

(Qualifying)

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement

One Word Substitution

Error Detection

Direct and Indirect Speech

Active and Passive Voice

Jumbled Sentence

Sentence Rearrangement

General Hindi

(Qualifying)

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Hindi Grammar

General Studies

Current Affairs

Static GK

Awards & Honours

Currencies & Capitals

History

Geography

Polity

Economy

Physics

Chemistry

Botany

Zoology

General Engineering Science

Engineering Economy & Management

Engineering Materials

Engineering Mechanics

Environment Engineering

Electrical Measuring Instrument

Energy Conversion

Mechanics of Solids

Methodology of Constructions

Transport Phenomenon

Civil Engineering I

Engineering Economy & Management

Engineering Materials & Constructions

Surveying & Measurement

Elementary Engineering

Energy Conversion

Engineering Mechanics

Mechanics of Solids

Transport Phenomenon

Civil Engineering II

Transportation Engineering

Hydrology & Water Resources

Public Health Engineering

Hydraulic Engineering

Soil Mechanics & Foundations

Structural Analysis

Structural Design

BPSC AE Syllabus 2020 in Hindi

Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks of the BPSC AE Main Exam 2020 for all category candidates:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General

40%

Backward Classes

36.5%

Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

34%

SC/ST/PwD/Women

32%

Watch this space for latest updates regarding the BPSC AE Recruitment 2020.

