BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 for Assistant Prosecution Officer Postponed @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the postponement notice for the mains exam for Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) post on its official website-onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the PDF of the postponed notice for the mains exam for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) post.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was set to conduct the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination on 24th, 25th, 26th & 27th August, 2021.

Earlier Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card of mains exam for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) on its official website-onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Now commission has decided to postpone the exam due to some unavoidable reasons.

It is noted that BPSC had conducted the the prelims exam on 07 February 2021 for Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) post. As per the result, a total of 3995 candidates qualified had qualified in the exam. All candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam were invited to apply online for the mains upto 14 July 2021.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)had invited application for filling up 533 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO), against advertisement number 01/2020.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) post mains exam can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 Postponement Notice



