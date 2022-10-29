BPSC AAO Admit Card 2022 On Oct 31 at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Assistant Audit Officer Exam Schedule

Bihar BPSC has released the Admit Card/Exam schedule for the Assistant Audit Officer Examination on its official website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Admit Card 2022 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam schedule for the Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission will upload the Admit Card Download Link on its official website on 31 October 2022.

Candidates can check the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination from 05 November 2022 onwards. Exam for General Hindi and General Studies (Paper I) will be held on 05 November 2022.

Exam for General Studies (Paper II) will be conducted on 06 November 2022. Commission will conduct the Alternative Paper will be held on 07 November 2022.

The Admit Card for the Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination will be uploaded on the official website from 31 October 2022. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials to the link once it is uploaded on the official website.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Admit Card 2022 Update