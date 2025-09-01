SCO Summit 2025: Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Members, Objectives & Theme

SCO Summit 2025: The 25th edition of SCO Summit is being held in China for the fifth time. The SCO Heads of State Council Summit is set to be held on 31 August and 01 September 2025. Various world leaders are invited to the summit including the Russian and North Korean leaders.

The SCO was established by China and Russia in 2001 from a security perspective in Central Asia and other regions. SCO is an intergovernmental organization focusing majorly on economic, political and security cooperation.

SCO Summit 2025 UPSC

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was carved out from the Shanghai Five which was established by 5 countries viz, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. In 2001, Uzbekistan was added to Shanghai Five and hence, renamed it as SCO. Its headquarters is in Beijing, China.