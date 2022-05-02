Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BPSC Bihar Head Teacher 2022 Registration Ends Today @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Apply Online for 40506 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

BPSC Bihar Head Teacher 2022 Registration Ends Today on 2nd May 2022. Check your eligibility and apply online for 40506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools.

Created On: May 2, 2022 12:30 IST
Modified On: May 2, 2022 12:31 IST
BPSC Bihar Head Teacher 2022 Latest News: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Earlier, the registration deadline was 22nd April 2022. The last date to apply for BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022 was extended till 2nd May 2022. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online till today.

BPSC had also issued revised dates for editing of applications. Earlier, the last date to edit the applications was 29th April 2022 while the revised deadline to edit application is 9th May 2022. The link to edit application for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will remain active from 3rd May 2022 to 9th May 2022 only.

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced. The selection process of BPSC Head Teacher includes a Written Exam. In this article, we have shared the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application Dates, How to Apply, and Eligibility Criteria.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

24th March 2022

Application Start Date

28th March 2022

Application End Date (Revised)

2nd May 2022

Application Edit Date (Revised)

3rd May 2022 to 9th May 2022

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam

To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for BPSC Head Teacher post should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria such as nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, work experience, etc. Click the link below to know more.

BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 How to Apply

(i) Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to apply online for the post of Head Teacher. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Click on the Application Form link, fill in your details as asked. Submit the application form once you have filled and uploaded required documents, photograph, signature, etc.

(iii) Proceed to payment of fee. Candidates should note the fee mentioned as per the category they have applied under. Refer the table below.

Application Fee

Category

Application Fee

GEN

Rs.750/-

OBC

Rs.750/-

PWD

Rs.200/-

SC

Rs.200/-

ST

Rs.200/-

Female

Rs.200/-

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Apply Online

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies are there in BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Vacancies: A Total Of 40,506 Vacancies Of BPSC Head Teacher In Primary Schools

Q2. What is the age limit for BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

There Is No Minimum Age Limit Set However The Maximum Age Limit Is 60 Years Old.

Q3. What is the educational qualification for BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

Read Our Article BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, How To Apply For 40506 Vacancies.

Q4. What is the last date to apply for BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

Last date to apply for BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022 is 2nd May 2022.

Q5. What is the exam date for BPSC Head Teacher 2022?

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced.

