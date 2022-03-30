BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, How to Apply for 40506 Vacancies

Last Date to Apply for BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022 Extended. Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, How to Apply for 40506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools.

BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The last date to apply for BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022 has been extended. Earlier, the registration deadline was 22nd April 2022 while the revised application deadline is 2nd May 2022. BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced. The selection process of BPSC Head Teacher includes a Written Exam. In this article, we have shared the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, and How to Apply.

Also Read: BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Application Start Date 28th March 2022 Application End Date (Revised) 2nd May 2022 Application Edit Date (Revised) 3rd May 2022 to 9th May 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for BPSC Head Teacher post should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria such as nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, work experience, etc. Check below to know more.

Nationality

A Candidate must be:

(i) An Indian Citizen

(ii) A Resident of Bihar

Age Limit

There is no minimum age limit set however the maximum age limit is 60 years old.

Educational Qualification

(i) Degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50%o marks. 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. The degree of 'Aalim' obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

(ii) Having qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/8. Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

(iii) Having qualified Teachers Eligibility Test for those teachers who have been appointed in the year 2012 or onwards and Those Teachers who have been appointed before 2012 must be qualified efficiency Examination.

Work Experience

(i) Having minimum 8 Years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body Institutions.

(ii) Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies institutions whose services are confirmed.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Vacancies

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Category No. of Post UR 16204 EWS 4046 SC 6477 ST 418 EBC 7290 BC 4861 BC-Female 1210 Total Post 40506

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 How to Apply

(i) Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to apply online for the post of Head Teacher. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Click on the Application Form link, fill in your details as asked. Submit the application form once you have filled and uploaded required documents, photograph, signature, etc.

(iii) Proceed to payment of fee. Candidates should note the fee mentioned as per the category they have applied under. Refer the table below.

Category Application Fee GEN Rs.750/- OBC Rs.750/- PWD Rs.200/- SC Rs.200/- ST Rs.200/- Female Rs.200/-

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Apply Online

Also Read: BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application Date Extended: Check Last Date to Apply for 40506 Vacancies