BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

|
Section – II D.El.Ed.
|
Unit-1
- Children and childhood: social, cultural and historical understanding.
- Reference to child rights: With special discussion on children coming from marginalized sections
- Education, School and Society: Understanding the Interrelationships
- Process of Socialization in School: Understanding the Role and Effects of Different Factors
- Education: General Concept, Objectives and Nature of School Education
- Different bases/approaches to understand education: Philosophical, Psychological, Sociological, Literature of Education, History of Education, etc. Concept of Knowledge: Philosophical Perspectives
Unit-2
- Mahatma Gandhi-Hind Swaraj: Outlining the relationship between social philosophy and education
- Gijubhai Badheka – Daydreaming: Outlining the idea of experimentation in education.
- Rabindranath Tagore – Education: Underlining the role of independence and autonomy in learning
- From the book Maria Montessori-The Receptive Mind, Chapter titled ‘Sequences of Development’: Outlining the Special Method in relation to children’s learning
- Statement given to Jyotiba Phule-Hunter Commission (1882): Outlining educational, social and cultural inequality
- Dr. Zakir Hussain-Educational Articles: Underlining the Importance of Child-Centered Education
- J. Krishnamurthy – ‘What is education: underlining the role of dialogue in teaching-learning’
- Article titled ‘Education as a necessity of life’ from John-DV-Education and Democracy: Outlining the Interaction of Education and Society
Unit-3
- Curriculum and Curriculum: Concept and Miscellaneous Basis
- Role of Work and Education in Curriculum: The Problem of Focused Pedagogy
- Psychosocial factors affecting childhood
- Child Development: Concept, Different Dimensions of Development, Influencing Factors
- Growth and Development: Understanding of Interrelationships, Methods of Study
- Understanding the physical and cognitive development of children.
- Creativity: Concept, special importance in the context of children
- Meaning of play: Concept, characteristic, importance in the context of children’s development
- Various Dimensions of Personality Development: Special Reference to Erikson’s Theory
- Aspects of Emotional Development in Children: John Balby’s Theory and Other Ideas
- Moral Development and Children: Concept of Right and Wrong, Theory of Jean Piaget and Kohlberg
Unit-4
- Need and purpose of ECCE
- Understanding of a contextualized and balanced ECCE curriculum
- Short & Long Term Objectives and Planning of ECCE Curriculum
- Creating a child-centred, development-friendly, and inclusive classroom environment
- Different dimensions of development and learning in the early years
- Children with special needs (disabled) and early childhood care and education
- Physical Education: Concept and Importance
- Current Status of Early Childhood Care and Education in Bihar
- Challenges and Innovations of early childhood education in Bihar
- Academic and Social expectations of institutions in the preparation of schools in Bihar
Unit-5
- Organizational Aspects of School Culture: A Critical Understanding of Concept, Structure and Components
- Changes in the school system under the Right to Education
- School organization and management in line with inclusive education
- Change in school environment and classroom teaching through art integrated education?
- Nature of classroom teaching: Traditional, child-centred, democratic, creative, etc.
- Co-curricular and Co-Scholastic Activities: Importance, Planning and Implementation (Activities, Arts, Sports etc.)
- System of Assessment and Evaluation in School: Continuous and Comprehensive Assessment, Progress Sheet
- Teacher Professional Development: Concept, Need, Policy Discussion and Limitations
- School Leadership and Teachers: Administrative, Collective, Pedagogical, Transformational
Unit-6
- Nearby District Level Institutions: Cluster Resource Center (CRC), Block Resource Center (BRC), District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), College of Elementary Teacher Education (PTEC)
- State Level Institutions: State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Bihar Sanskrit Education Board (BSSB), Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB), Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)
- National Level Institutions: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Unit-7
- Different forms of inclusion and exclusion in Indian society (marginalized society, gender, children with special needs-disabled persons)
- Understanding Diversity and Inequality in Classrooms: Curricular and Pedagogical Context
- Nature and Process of Assessment for Inclusive Education
- Reference to Children with Special Needs in Inclusive Education: Historical Development, Present Situation, Challenges, Context of Bihar
- Gender discrimination prevailing in the education system and school: with special reference to curriculum, textbooks, classroom processes, student-teacher interaction
- Role of Education in Gender Sensitivity and Equality
- Education for Equity, Equality and Social Justice: Concepts, Needs and Constraints
- The identity of teachers: Contemporary discourse, Concept of an ideal teacher
Unit-8
- National Curriculum Framework – 2005 and Bihar Curriculum Framework – 2008 with special reference to science, environment, mathematics, language and social science in front of pedagogy
- Importance and use of audio-video, multimedia tools in teaching-learning
- Integration of ICT with the plan of Learning planning and school