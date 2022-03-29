JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application Open from 28th March to 22nd April 2022. Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (General Studies and D.El.Ed) for 40506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 15:48 IST
BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF
BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

BPSC Head Teacher 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply online for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 from 28th March 2022 till 22nd April 2022. BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced. The selection process of BPSC Head Teacher includes a Written Exam. In this article, we have shared the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

24th March 2022

Application Start Date

28th March 2022

Application End Date

22nd April 2022

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam

To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The Written Exam for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will include a total of 150 questions from two sections namely Section – I General Studies and Section – II D.El.Ed. Each question will carry 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

 Duration

Section – I General Studies

75

75

 

2 Hours

 

Section – II D.El.Ed.

75

75

Total

150

150

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Syllabus

Subject

Syllabus & Topics

Section – I General Studies

Questions will be asked from:

  • General Science
  • Current events of national and international importance
  • Indian National movement and the part played by the Bihar in it.
  • Geography
  • Indian Polity
  • Elementary Mathematics and Mental ability test

Section – II D.El.Ed.

Unit-1

  • Children and childhood: social, cultural and historical understanding.
  • Reference to child rights: With special discussion on children coming from marginalized sections
  • Education, School and Society: Understanding the Interrelationships
  • Process of Socialization in School: Understanding the Role and Effects of Different Factors
  • Education: General Concept, Objectives and Nature of School Education
  • Different bases/approaches to understand education: Philosophical, Psychological, Sociological, Literature of Education, History of Education, etc. Concept of Knowledge: Philosophical Perspectives

Unit-2

  • Mahatma Gandhi-Hind Swaraj: Outlining the relationship between social philosophy and education
  • Gijubhai Badheka – Daydreaming: Outlining the idea of ​​experimentation in education.
  • Rabindranath Tagore – Education: Underlining the role of independence and autonomy in learning
  • From the book Maria Montessori-The Receptive Mind, Chapter titled ‘Sequences of Development’: Outlining the Special Method in relation to children’s learning
  • Statement given to Jyotiba Phule-Hunter Commission (1882): Outlining educational, social and cultural inequality
  • Dr. Zakir Hussain-Educational Articles: Underlining the Importance of Child-Centered Education
  • J. Krishnamurthy – ‘What is education: underlining the role of dialogue in teaching-learning’
  • Article titled ‘Education as a necessity of life’ from John-DV-Education and Democracy: Outlining the Interaction of Education and Society

Unit-3

  • Curriculum and Curriculum: Concept and Miscellaneous Basis
  • Role of Work and Education in Curriculum: The Problem of Focused Pedagogy
  • Psychosocial factors affecting childhood
  • Child Development: Concept, Different Dimensions of Development, Influencing Factors
  • Growth and Development: Understanding of Interrelationships, Methods of Study
  • Understanding the physical and cognitive development of children.
  • Creativity: Concept, special importance in the context of children
  • Meaning of play: Concept, characteristic, importance in the context of children’s development
  • Various Dimensions of Personality Development: Special Reference to Erikson’s Theory
  • Aspects of Emotional Development in Children: John Balby’s Theory and Other Ideas
  • Moral Development and Children: Concept of Right and Wrong, Theory of Jean Piaget and Kohlberg

Unit-4

  • Need and purpose of ECCE
  • Understanding of a contextualized and balanced ECCE curriculum
  • Short & Long Term Objectives and Planning of ECCE Curriculum
  • Creating a child-centred, development-friendly, and inclusive classroom environment
  • Different dimensions of development and learning in the early years
  • Children with special needs (disabled) and early childhood care and education
  • Physical Education: Concept and Importance
  • Current Status of Early Childhood Care and Education in Bihar
  • Challenges and Innovations of early childhood education in Bihar
  • Academic and Social expectations of institutions in the preparation of schools in Bihar

Unit-5

  • Organizational Aspects of School Culture: A Critical Understanding of Concept, Structure and Components
  • Changes in the school system under the Right to Education
  • School organization and management in line with inclusive education
  • Change in school environment and classroom teaching through art integrated education?
  • Nature of classroom teaching: Traditional, child-centred, democratic, creative, etc.
  • Co-curricular and Co-Scholastic Activities: Importance, Planning and Implementation (Activities, Arts, Sports etc.)
  • System of Assessment and Evaluation in School: Continuous and Comprehensive Assessment, Progress Sheet
  • Teacher Professional Development: Concept, Need, Policy Discussion and Limitations
  • School Leadership and Teachers: Administrative, Collective, Pedagogical, Transformational

Unit-6

  • Nearby District Level Institutions: Cluster Resource Center (CRC), Block Resource Center (BRC), District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), College of Elementary Teacher Education (PTEC)
  • State Level Institutions: State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Bihar Sanskrit Education Board (BSSB), Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB), Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)
  • National Level Institutions: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Unit-7

  • Different forms of inclusion and exclusion in Indian society (marginalized society, gender, children with special needs-disabled persons)
  • Understanding Diversity and Inequality in Classrooms: Curricular and Pedagogical Context
  • Nature and Process of Assessment for Inclusive Education
  • Reference to Children with Special Needs in Inclusive Education: Historical Development, Present Situation, Challenges, Context of Bihar
  • Gender discrimination prevailing in the education system and school: with special reference to curriculum, textbooks, classroom processes, student-teacher interaction
  • Role of Education in Gender Sensitivity and Equality
  • Education for Equity, Equality and Social Justice: Concepts, Needs and Constraints
  • The identity of teachers: Contemporary discourse, Concept of an ideal teacher

Unit-8

  • National Curriculum Framework – 2005 and Bihar Curriculum Framework – 2008 with special reference to science, environment, mathematics, language and social science in front of pedagogy
  • Importance and use of audio-video, multimedia tools in teaching-learning
  • Integration of ICT with the plan of Learning planning and school

BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Syllabus Download PDF

Subject

Download PDF

Section – I General Studies

Download PDF

Section – II D.El.Ed.

Download PDF

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Apply Online

Take Free Online Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.