BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application Date Extended: Check Last Date to Apply for 40506 Vacancies

Last Date to Apply for BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022 has been extended. Candidates may check here the revised date of application deadline.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Recruitment Latest News: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. In reference to the Official Notification for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 published on 23rd March 2022 under advertisement number 04/2022, the last date to apply for BPSC Bihar Head Teacher Eligibility 2022 has been extended. Earlier, the registration deadline was 22nd April 2022 while the revised application deadline is 2nd May 2022.

Meanwhile, BPSC has also issued revised dates for editing of applications. Earlier, the last date to edit the applications was 29th April 2022 while the revised deadline to edit application is 9th May 2022. The link to edit application for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will remain active from 3rd May 2022 to 9th May 2022 only.

BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced. The selection process of BPSC Head Teacher includes a Written Exam. In this article, candidates can check the new application deadline for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 and How to Apply.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Application Start Date 28th March 2022 Application End Date (Revised) 2nd May 2022 Application Edit Date (Revised) 3rd May 2022 to 9th May 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam To Be Announced

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 How to Apply

(i) Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to apply online for the post of Head Teacher. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Click on the Application Form link, fill in your details as asked. Submit the application form once you have filled and uploaded required documents, photograph, signature, etc.

(iii) Proceed to payment of fee. Candidates should note the fee mentioned as per the category they have applied under. Refer the table below.

Application Fee

Category Application Fee GEN Rs.750/- OBC Rs.750/- PWD Rs.200/- SC Rs.200/- ST Rs.200/- Female Rs.200/-

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Apply Online