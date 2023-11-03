Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: Check BPSC TRE 2.0 Post Wise Tentative Vacancies

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: The online application window link for the 2nd phase of Bihar Teacher recruitment from November 3 to 14, 2023. Get more details about the BPSC TRE 2nd round vacancy in the article below.

Bihar Teacher 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Details: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the online application dates for the 2nd Phase of Bihar Teacher recruitment. As per the latest notice, the BPSC TRE 2.0 online application window link will be active from November 3 to 14, 2023.

As per the media reports, a total of 69,692 vacancies are expected to be announced for the post of Middle School (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary School (Classes 9 & 10), and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 & 12). The detailed notification and BPSC Bihar Teacher post wise vacancy for the 2nd phase will be announced on November 3, 2023. The BPSC TRE 2.0 exam 2023 will be conducted from December 7 to December 10, 2023.

In this article, we have shared Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023, along with the category-wise vacancy trends and steps to download the BPSC TRE 2.0 vacancy.

Bihar Teacher 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Overview

The Bihar Education Department conducts BPSC TRE 7th phase recruitment in two parts. The short notification for BPSC 2.0 teacher recruitment 2023 was released on October 27, 2023. Here is the complete overview of the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 shared below.

BPSC TRE 2.0 Vacancy Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Department Education Department of Bihar Exam Name Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 69,692 (Tentative) Application Mode Online Application Dates November 3 to 14, 2023 Exam Date December 7 to December 10, 2023 Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 Post Wise 2023

The Bihar Government released a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for the July session of the 7th phase of the Bihar Teacher recruitment process, and 69,692 vacancies are expected to be released through the BPSC TRE 2.0 Notification. Here is the post-wise distribution of the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2nd Phase 2023 Post Name Bihar Teacher Vacancy (July) Bihar Teacher Vacancy (October) Bihar Secondary School 32916 To be updated soon Special Secondary School – To be updated soon Bihar Higher Secondary School 57602 To be updated soon Bihar Primary School 79943 To be updated soon Total 170461 69,692 (Expected)

Bihar Teacher Phase 2 Exam Dates

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released a short notice for the BPSC TRE Phase 2 notification 2023 on October 27, 2023. Candidates can apply online for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 from November 3 to 14, 2023. They must keep a tab on the latest updates of the BPSC TRE 2.0 recruitment to avoid missing important deadlines.

BPSC TRE Phase 2 Teacher Exam Date Events Dates Bihar Teacher 2.0 Notification Release Date October 27, 2023 Bihar Demo Application Form To be updated soon Bihar Teacher 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Application Release Date November 3, 2023 Last Date to Apply Online for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 November 14, 2023 Bihar Teacher Admit Card To be updated soon BPSC TRE 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Exam Date December 7 to 10, 2023 Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Answer Key To be updated soon Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Result To be updated soon

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the age limit and other eligibility factors before applying for the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 recruitment. If they fail to fulfil any of the BPSC TRE eligibility, then it will lead to the rejection of their applications. Here are the eligibility criteria for the post-wise BPSC Teacher 2.0 vacancy shared below.

BPSC TRE Eligibility Criteria Post Name Educational Qualification Age Limit Primary Teacher Passed 12th (or its equivalent) with minimum 50% marks and passed or appeared in the final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education/4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR

Passed 12th (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appeared in the final year of a 2- 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. OR

Graduation with 50 % Marks and 2-year Diploma in Early Education/Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)/B.Ed Special education. OR

Possess a Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks with 3 yr Bed-Med Course. AND

B.ED qualified

CTET/Bihar TET Qualified 18-37 years Secondary Teacher Graduation/Post-graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute. OR 4 year B.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute 21-37 years Higher Secondary Teacher Master degree in the concerned subject with 50 % marks from a recognized university or institute.

B.Ed/ BA.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognized university/institute (OR)

Master’s degree in the concerned subject with 55 % marks 3 yr Bed-Med Course

STET paper 2 Qualified 21-37 years

Steps to Apply for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 Recruitment 2023

As per the official notification, the online application for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 will commence on November 3, 2023 and conclude on November 14, 2023. Follow the steps below to apply online for BPSC TRE 2.0 Vacancy without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website, i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the “Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Hit the “New Registration” link and enter the valid Email ID and phone number to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Now, log in with valid credentials like application number and password.

Step 5: Fill out the online application form with personal details, academic, and other details.

Step 6: In the next step, they must upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Download the BPSC TRE 2.0 application form and take the printout for future use.

How to Download Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0?

Candidates can refer to the steps shared below to download Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 2023 details with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website, i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click the “Bihar Teacher Vacancy” link on the homepage.

Step 3: The official BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2.0 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the vacancy PDF for future usage.