Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: Check BPSC TRE 2.0 Post Wise Tentative Vacancies

Bihar Teacher 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Details: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the online application dates for the 2nd Phase of Bihar Teacher recruitment. As per the latest notice, the BPSC TRE 2.0 online application window link will be active from November 3 to 14, 2023.
As per the media reports, a total of 69,692 vacancies are expected to be announced for the post of Middle School (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary School (Classes 9 & 10), and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 & 12). The detailed notification and BPSC Bihar Teacher post wise vacancy for the 2nd phase will be announced on November 3, 2023. The BPSC TRE 2.0 exam 2023 will be conducted from December 7 to December 10, 2023.
In this article, we have shared Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023, along with the category-wise vacancy trends and steps to download the BPSC TRE 2.0 vacancy.
Bihar Teacher 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Overview
The Bihar Education Department conducts BPSC TRE 7th phase recruitment in two parts. The short notification for BPSC 2.0 teacher recruitment 2023 was released on October 27, 2023. Here is the complete overview of the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 shared below.
|
BPSC TRE 2.0 Vacancy Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Department
|
Education Department of Bihar
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0
|
69,692 (Tentative)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
November 3 to 14, 2023
|
Exam Date
|
December 7 to December 10, 2023
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 Post Wise 2023
The Bihar Government released a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for the July session of the 7th phase of the Bihar Teacher recruitment process, and 69,692 vacancies are expected to be released through the BPSC TRE 2.0 Notification. Here is the post-wise distribution of the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2nd Phase 2023
|
Post Name
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy (July)
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy (October)
|
Bihar Secondary School
|
32916
|
To be updated soon
|
Special Secondary School
|
–
|
To be updated soon
|
Bihar Higher Secondary School
|
57602
|
To be updated soon
|
Bihar Primary School
|
79943
|
To be updated soon
|
Total
|
170461
|
69,692 (Expected)
Bihar Teacher Phase 2 Exam Dates
The Bihar Public Service Commission has released a short notice for the BPSC TRE Phase 2 notification 2023 on October 27, 2023. Candidates can apply online for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 from November 3 to 14, 2023. They must keep a tab on the latest updates of the BPSC TRE 2.0 recruitment to avoid missing important deadlines.
|
BPSC TRE Phase 2 Teacher Exam Date
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Bihar Teacher 2.0 Notification Release Date
|
October 27, 2023
|
Bihar Demo Application Form
|
To be updated soon
|
Bihar Teacher 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Application Release Date
|
November 3, 2023
|
Last Date to Apply Online for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0
|
November 14, 2023
|
Bihar Teacher Admit Card
|
To be updated soon
|
BPSC TRE 2.0 Vacancy 2023 Exam Date
|
December 7 to 10, 2023
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Answer Key
|
To be updated soon
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023 Result
|
To be updated soon
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the age limit and other eligibility factors before applying for the Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 recruitment. If they fail to fulfil any of the BPSC TRE eligibility, then it will lead to the rejection of their applications. Here are the eligibility criteria for the post-wise BPSC Teacher 2.0 vacancy shared below.
|
BPSC TRE Eligibility Criteria
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Age Limit
|
Primary Teacher
|
|
18-37 years
|
Secondary Teacher
|
Graduation/Post-graduation degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed degree/ Bed Special Education from a recognized university/institute. OR
4 year B.Ed/BSc.ED degree from a recognised university/institute
|
21-37 years
|
Higher Secondary Teacher
|
|
21-37 years
Steps to Apply for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 Recruitment 2023
As per the official notification, the online application for Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 will commence on November 3, 2023 and conclude on November 14, 2023. Follow the steps below to apply online for BPSC TRE 2.0 Vacancy without any hassles.
Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website, i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the “Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Hit the “New Registration” link and enter the valid Email ID and phone number to complete the registration process.
Step 4: Now, log in with valid credentials like application number and password.
Step 5: Fill out the online application form with personal details, academic, and other details.
Step 6: In the next step, they must upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fees.
Step 7: Download the BPSC TRE 2.0 application form and take the printout for future use.
How to Download Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0?
Candidates can refer to the steps shared below to download Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2.0 2023 details with ease.
Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website, i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click the “Bihar Teacher Vacancy” link on the homepage.
Step 3: The official BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2.0 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Save and download the vacancy PDF for future usage.