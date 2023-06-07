BPSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2023 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Admit Card Update

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the detailed interview schedule for the post of Child Development Project Officer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download the pdf.

BPSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the detailed interview schedule for the post of Child Development Project Officer on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the candidates qualified in mains exam for Child Development Project Officer post from July 04, 2023 onward.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Child Development Project Officer post can download the detailed interview schedule available on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Interview for Child Development Project Officer posts against Advt. No. 03/2021 will be held from July 04 to 07, 2023.

You can download the interview schedule directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2023





As per the short notice released, interviews for Child Development Project Officer posts will be held from July 04 to 07, 2023 in two sessions.

Session first will commence from 10.30 am whereas the second session will be from 02.30 pm. Commission has uploaded the pdf of the roll number of candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts. Candidates can check their roll number/and timing for the interview for the above posts.

The Commission will upload the admit card download link for the interview round before one week of the date of the interview. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents during the interview round as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the BPSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: BPSC CDPO Interview Schedule 2023

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic..in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Interview Program: Child Development Project Officer Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 03/2021) on the home page. You will get the pdf of the interview schedule on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.

The whole exercise is for the recruitment of 55 posts of Child Development Project Officer against Advt. No. 03/2021. Earlier Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had launched the recruitment of these posts across the state.