BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Key Differences Between TRE 3.0 & TRE 4.0

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4.0 notification on 19 August 2026. The notification was much awaited by lakhs of candidates in the state. With the release of the notification, the senate around the changes come to the surface. The BPSC has made drastic changes in the Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0) including the changes in the selection process, introducing negative marking, etc. The BPSC has introduced a two-stage selection process - Prelims & Mains which was not there in TRE 3.0. Also, it has introduced the negative marking provision, which was also not there in TRE 3.0.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The BPSC has announced a total of 32,388 vacancies to be filled through TRE 4.0 in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: