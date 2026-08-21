BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Key Differences Between TRE 3.0 & TRE 4.0
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The BPSC has started the recruitment drive for teachers by releasing the TRE 4.0 notification. The BPSC has announced major changes in the TRE 4.0 including the selection process, negative marking, and others. Check this article to find out these major changes which have been introduced this time and what differences can be spotted between TRE 4.0 & TRE 3.0.
Key Points
- The BPSC TRE 4.0 notification was officially released on 19 August 2026.
- TRE 4.0 introduces a two-stage selection process (Prelims & Mains) and negative marking.
- A total of 32,388 vacancies are announced for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4.0 notification on 19 August 2026. The notification was much awaited by lakhs of candidates in the state. With the release of the notification, the senate around the changes come to the surface. The BPSC has made drastic changes in the Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0) including the changes in the selection process, introducing negative marking, etc. The BPSC has introduced a two-stage selection process - Prelims & Mains which was not there in TRE 3.0. Also, it has introduced the negative marking provision, which was also not there in TRE 3.0.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The BPSC has announced a total of 32,388 vacancies to be filled through TRE 4.0 in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (TRE 4.0)
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32, 388
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Selection Process
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Prelims & Mains
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No. of Questions
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150 in both stages
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Marking Scheme
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1/3rd marks
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Major Changes Introduced in BPSC TRE 4.0
The following major changes has been introduced in BPSC TRE 4.0:
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The candidates who are going to apply for the TRE 4.0 will have to appear for the Preliminary exam first and those who will qualify the prelims will be eligible for the Mains exam.
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There is also a provision for 1/3rd negative marking i.e. 0.33 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. This negative mark will apply to both the stages of the exam.
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The questions will be objective in nature.
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Prelims: 150 MCQs
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Mains 150 MCQs
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The Prelims will be of qualifying nature, meaning the prelims will be conducted to shortlist candidates for the Mains.
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There will be five options provided against a question. In case, a candidate doesn’t want to answer the question, then they have to choose ’E’ option.
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The candidates who qualify the Prelims will have to fill the application form again for the Mains.
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The application fee has been reduced to Rs.100/-.
Key Differences Between BPSC TRE 3.0 & TRE 4.0
The BPSC TRE 4.0 has remarkably seen major changes when compared to the TRE 3.0. These changes will directly affect the recruitment process and the candidates preparing for the examination. Check the table below to know major differences.
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Features
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BPSC TRE 4.0
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BPSC TRE 3.0
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Remarks
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Prelims
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Yes
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No
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Only single level of exam in TRE 3.0
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Mains
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Yes
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No
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No. of Questions
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150 Prelims; 150 Mains
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150
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There was only 1 stage of exam which consists of 150 MCQs in TRE 3.0
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Marking Scheme
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+1 mark per question
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+1 mark per question
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-
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Negative Marking
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Yes, 1/3rd marks will be deducted for each incorrect response in both stages of the exam
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No
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There was no provision for negative marking in TRE 3.0
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No. of Options
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Five
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Four
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The candidates will be given five options A,B,C,D & E. They have to choose either of these options.
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Application Fee
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Rs.100
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Rs.750
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The application fee has also been reduced in TRE 4.0
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No. of Vacancies
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32,388
|
87,074
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The number of vacancies has been reduced in TRE 4.0
BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026
The BPSC TRE 4.0 selection process involves two stages now:
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Prelims
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Mains
The Prelims will be the qualifying stage and will serve as the screening test to shortlist the candidates for the Mains stage. Finally, the merit list will be prepared based oin the marks obtained in the Mains.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.