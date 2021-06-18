Bihar Daroga Result 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Doenload BPSSC SI Police Sub-Inspector, Sergeant and Other Posts Selection List, Cut-Off

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Sergeant and [Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), against advertisement number 01/2019

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Sergeant and [Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), against advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates can download BPSSC SI Final Result from the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Final Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BPSSC SI Result, directly, through the link below:

Finally selected candidates will be issued their selection certificate in due course through official website of BPSSC.

BPSSC SI Final Cut-Off

Category Male Female General 150.0 137.6 EWS 145.0 130.8 BC 145.6 127.6 EBC 143.2 118.6 SC 134.0 107.6 ST 140.6 116.8 BC Women 127.4 Wards of Freedom

Fighters 132.2 129.6

How to Download Bihar Police Steno ASI Result ?

Go to the official website of BPSSSC i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link- "Results: Final Selection List for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019). Download BPSSSC SI Final Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidate

The commission had conducted the prelims exam for 5,85,829 candidates on 22 December 2019 out of which 50,072 qualified in the exam. On 29 November 2020, BPSSC SI Mains Exam was conducted in two shifts and the result was announced on 16 January 2021. A total of 15,231 candidates were qualified for PET.

BPSSC SI PET was conducted from 22 March to 12 April 2021 at Patna.