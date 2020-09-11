BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Notification: 77 Vacancies for DEO, State Mission Manager, Mission Manager & Other Posts

BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Notification: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of DEO, State Mission Manager, Mission Manager & Others. All interested and willing candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at brlps.in latest by 30 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of the online application: 10 September 2020
- Last date for submission of the online application: 30 September 2020
BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- State Mission Manager- 10 Posts
- Mission Manager - 14 Posts
- Finance and Procurement Officer - 1 Post
- Finance Officer - 1 Post
- Procurement Officer - 1 Post
- District Mission Manager - 30 Posts
- Programme Manager - 10 Posts
- Accountant - 3 Posts
- Office Assistant - 3 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 2 Posts
- PA cum Steno - 2 Posts
BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Procurement Officer - Post-Graduation degree/diploma in Business Administration/Management from a recognized University or Institution.
- District Mission Manager - Post-Graduation degree/diploma in Agriculture and Allied Sector/Agriculture Engineering/Agronomy/Horticulture/Crop Science/Environment Science/Sociology/Social Work/Rural Development/Rural Management/MBA from are recognized University or Institution.
- Programme Manager - Graduation in Science/Business Administration/Computer Application from a recognized institute or university.
- Accountant - Graduation in Commerce/Business Administration from a recognized institute or university.
- Office Assistant - Graduation in any discipline from a recognized institute or university.
- Data Entry Operator - As per Beltron Norms.
Age Limit - 21 years
How to apply for BRLP Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 30 September 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
