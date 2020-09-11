BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Notification: 77 Vacancies for DEO, State Mission Manager, Mission Manager & Other Posts

How to apply for BRLPS Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 30 September 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age required for BRLPS Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who have attained the age of 21 years can apply for BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020?

What is the last date for BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates can apply for BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 latest by 30 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020?

A total of 77 vacancies are released for DEO, State Mission Manager, Mission Manager & Other Posts.