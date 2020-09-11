DHFWS Karnataka Recruitment 2020: 2815 Vacancies Notified for MO, GDMO under NHM, Apply online from 16 Sept

DHFWS Karnataka Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Health & Family Welfare (DHFWS) Karnataka has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer/Specialist, General Duty Medical Officer & Dental Health Officer under National Health Mission. All interested and willing candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw.

A total of 2815 vacancies have been notified. The online process for the aforesaid posts will be started from 16 September and continued till 15 October 2020. Candidates seeking to apply for the aforesaid posts can scroll down this article to know the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the online application: 16 September 2020

Last date for submission of the online application: 15 October 2020

DHFWS Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Medical Officer/Specialist - 1460 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer - 1265 Posts

Dental Health Officer - 90 Posts

DHFWS Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Medical Officer/Specialist - Candidates possessing MBBS Degree with Post Graduation Degree or diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

General Duty Medical Officer - Candidates possessing MBBS Degree from a University established by law in India. The General Duty Medical Officer recruited under these rules shall work in rural areas for a minimum period of 6 years.

Dental Health Officer - Candidate must possess BDS Degree from a university established by Law in India. The Dental Health Officer recruited under these rules shall work in rural areas for a minimum period of 6 years.

Age Limit - 26 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

Download DHFWS Karnataka Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DHFWS Karnataka Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 15 October 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.