BRO GREF Recruitment 2022 for 129 MSW, LDC, Steno and Other Posts, Details Here

BRO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Draughtsman, Steno B, LDC, SKT, Operator Communication, Supervisor Cipher, MSW Nursing Assistant, DVRMT, Veh Mech, Electrician, Turner, Welder, MSW DES, MSW Mason, MSW Black Smith, MSW Cook, MSW Mess Waiter and MSW Painter.

Candidates should note that those who are dependents who died while in service, medical board out and missing during the service of BRO can apply on compassionate grounds.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 June 2022

BRO GREF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 129

Draughtsman - 1

Steno B - 3

LDC - 25

SKT - 3

Operator Communication - 2

Supervisor Cipher - 1

MSW Nursing Assistant - 9

DVRMT - 24

Veh Mech - 12

Electrician - 3

Turner - 1

Welder - 1

MSW DES - 23

MSW Mason - 13

MSW Black Smith - 1

MSW Cook - 5

MSW Mess Waiter - 1

MSW Painter - 1

BRO GREF Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Draughtsman - 12th with Science subject from a recognized university and having two years Certificate for Draughtsman.

For Steno - The candidate should pass in 10+2 from a recognized board or equivalent and should have a speed of 80 words per minute in stenography is needed.

LDC - 10+2 from a recognized board and typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi or Computer.

SKT - 12th and having store keeping knowledge

Operator Communication - 10th passed and have wireless operator or radio mechanic certificate from ITI.

Supervisor Cipher - Graduation in Science and passed Class I Course

Candidates can check more details on qualification in the PDF Link given above.

How to Apply for BRO Multi Skill Worker Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before the last date.