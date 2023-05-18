BSE Odisha 10th Rechecking from May 23, Supplementary and Compartment 2023 Exam Date Soon

Odisha board has announced the class 10th results today, May 18, 2023. Students who failed the Odisha 10th board exams can appear for the supplementary exams or can apply for rechecking process by submitting their applications online at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the class 10th results today, May 18, 2023, at 10 AM through a press conference. The board exam results can be checked at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Students who failed the Odisha 10th board exams can appear for the supplementary exams by submitting their applications online.

Along with the announcement of the results, the BSE Odisha has also released the other important details such as toppers list, pass percentage, number of students appeared etc. According to the released data, this year, around 5.32 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th exams.

As per the last year's updates, it is expected that the BSE Odisha Board will conduct the supplementary exams in the month of June. However, the official notification regarding the Odisha compartment exams for class 10th students will be released soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official portal of Odisha board to get the latest updates.

Check - BSE Odisha 10th Toppers List 2023

Odisha Board 10th Supplementary exam 2023

Students who are unable to secure a minimum passing mark in one or more subjects in their regular Odisha 10th results 2023 and fail the board exams can appear for the supplementary exams also known as compartmental exams. These exams give students a second chance to improve their grades and clear the subjects they were not able to pass initially. In order to appear for the Odisha board 10th supplementary exams 2023, students are required to submit the application form after making the payment of prescribed application fee online.

How to apply for Odisha board class 10th supplementary exams 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the supplementary or compartmental exams to improve their marks can follow the below-given steps to complete their application process.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of BSE Odisha board i.e. bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on class 10th supplementary application form links available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, register yourself by entering the required login credentials

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked in the BSE Odisha supplementary application form 2023

Step 5: Upload all the documents as mentioned in the given format and submit the given application fee online

Step 6: Go through the Odisha class 10 supplementary application form 2023 and then click on submit button

Step 7: Download the BSE Odisha 10th supplementary form and print a hard copy for future use

Odisha Board 10th Results 2023 Grading system

Along with the marks, students will also be given grades on their BSE Odisha board 10th marksheets. They can check the BSE 10th marks-wise grading system in the table given below:

Mark Range Grade Value Grades 90% & above up to 100% (540 to 600 Marks) Outstanding A1 80% & above but below 90% (480 to 539 Marks) Excellent A2 70% & above but below 80% (420 to 479 Marks) Very Good B1 60% & above but below 70% (360 to 419 Marks) Good B2 50% & above but below 60% (300 to 359 Marks) Above Average C 40% & above but below 50% (240 to 299 Marks) Average D 33% & above but below 40% (198 to 239 Marks) Fair E Below 33% (000 to 197 Marks) Unsatisfactory (needs to appear again) F Students securing less than 30 marks in an individual paper(s) but securing aggregate marks more than 197. Unsatisfactory (needs to appear again) F

What will happen if you fail the Odisha 10th supplementary exam 2023?

Students who failed the BSE Odisha 10th compartment exams 2023 will have to appear again for the class 10th board examination next year.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Rechecking Process 2023

Students who are not satisfied with their board exam marks and want to apply for the rechecking of their answer sheet to improve their scores can apply for the rechecking process. According to the reports, the Odisha board will start the rechecking application process from May 23, 2023. However, the official dates regarding the revaluation process will be announced soon on the official website of Odisha board.

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the BSE Odisha board class 10th result 2023 highlights in the table below:

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, (BSE) Odisha Name of the exam Odisha 10th supplementary exam 2023 Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Date To be announced Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 Date May 18, 2023 Odisha 10th Rechecking Applications 2023 May 23, 2023 (Expected) Official websites bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in Result mode Online

Also Read: BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Odisha HSC Matric Result at bseodisha.ac.in, Toppers List, Marksheet