BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Odisha HSC Matric Result at bseodisha.ac.in, Toppers List, Marksheet

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the class 10th exam results tomorrow: May 18. As per media reports, the result will be declared by the BSE President Ramashis Hazra at 10 AM. However, the marksheet can be downloaded from 12 PM. Once released, they can download their Odisha matric SA2 marksheet at: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
To check Odisha HSC results, students have to use their roll number and date of birth. Apart from the official website, they can also check their Odisha 10th result through SMS. Around 5.32 lakh students appeared in the Odisha matric exams are waiting for the announcement of the result. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90.55%. A total of 8,119 students got A1 grade and 54,889 got A2 grade.
Check Latest Updates on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates
bse.odisha.gov.in 10th Results 2023 Grading system
In the result marksheet, the students will also be given grades. Check marks-wise grading system below:
What details will be mentioned on Odisha class 10 provisional marksheets?
The result of BSE Odisha HSC marksheet will likely to have the following information:
How to check Matric Result 2023 Odisha online?
To download the marksheet, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check result online:
Last five years’ pass percentage in Odisha Class 10 Result
Students can check the pass percentage of last few year’s in the table provided below:
Over 13,000 students dropped out of matric this year
Odisha’s school and mass education minister SR Dash shared earlier in March that, "This year, 5.32 lakh students had filled up forms. A total of 13,058 students, however, dropped out."
Odisha HSC Result 2023 Live: How to check matric result offline
There might be chances that the official website crash, in that case class 10 students can also check their results through SMS by following the steps given below:
Odisha 10th result 2023 Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in
BSE Odisha matric result will be declared tomorrow on May 18. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha President Ramashish Hazra announced the class 10 result date 2023.
Where to check Odisha 10th Result 2023 SA2?
After the announcement of result, students can check and download their BSE Odisha 10 marksheet on the official websites provided below:
