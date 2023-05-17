BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Odisha HSC Matric Result at bseodisha.ac.in, Toppers List, Marksheet

bse.odisha.gov.in 10th Results 2023 Grading system In the result marksheet, the students will also be given grades. Check marks-wise grading system below: Mark Range Grades Grade Value 90% & above up to 100% (540 to 600 Marks) A1 Outstanding 80% & above but below 90% (480 to 539 Marks) A2 Excellent 70% & above but below 80% (420 to 479 Marks) B1 Very Good 60% & above but below 70% (360 to 419 Marks) B2 Good 50% & above but below 60% (300 to 359 Marks) C Above Average 40% & above but below 50% (240 to 299 Marks) D Average 33% & above but below 40% (198 to 239 Marks) E Fair Below 33% (000 to 197 Marks) F Unsatisfactory Needs to appear again Students securing less than 30 marks in an individual paper(s) but securing aggregate marks more than 197. F Unsatisfactory Needs to appear again Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM What details will be mentioned on Odisha class 10 provisional marksheets? The result of BSE Odisha HSC marksheet will likely to have the following information: Name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Qualifying status

Subjects

Total mark obtained

Remarks in the provisional marksheet Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM How to check Matric Result 2023 Odisha online? To download the marksheet, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check result online: Step 1: Go to the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter details: roll number and registration number.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM Last five years’ pass percentage in Odisha Class 10 Result Students can check the pass percentage of last few year’s in the table provided below: Years Total students appeared Overall pass percentage 2022 5,26,818 90.55% 2021 5,74,125 97.89% 2020 5,60,905 78.76% 2019 3,97,125 70.78% 2018 5,90,367 92.47% Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM Over 13,000 students dropped out of matric this year Odisha’s school and mass education minister SR Dash shared earlier in March that, "This year, 5.32 lakh students had filled up forms. A total of 13,058 students, however, dropped out." Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM Odisha HSC Result 2023 Live: How to check matric result offline There might be chances that the official website crash, in that case class 10 students can also check their results through SMS by following the steps given below: Step 1: Open SMS app

Step 2: Type OR01{roll number}

Step 3: Send SMS to 5676750

Step 4: The scores will be sent on their mobile phones Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM Odisha 10th result 2023 Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in BSE Odisha matric result will be declared tomorrow on May 18. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha President Ramashish Hazra announced the class 10 result date 2023. Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM Where to check Odisha 10th Result 2023 SA2? After the announcement of result, students can check and download their BSE Odisha 10 marksheet on the official websites provided below: bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM