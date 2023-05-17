BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Odisha HSC Matric Result at bseodisha.ac.in, Toppers List, Marksheet

10th Result 2023 Odisha Board: BSE released the Odisha Matric result online at these websites: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students have to use their roll number, date of birth and other details to download Odisha 10th marksheet. Get latest updates here 

Get here all latest updates and news related to BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023
Get here all latest updates and news related to BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the class 10th exam results tomorrow: May 18. As per media reports, the result will be declared by the BSE President Ramashis Hazra at 10 AM. However, the marksheet can be downloaded from 12 PM. Once released, they can download their Odisha matric SA2 marksheet at: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

To check Odisha HSC results, students have to use their roll number and date of birth. Apart from the official website,  they can also check their Odisha 10th result through SMS. Around 5.32 lakh students appeared in the Odisha matric exams are waiting for the announcement of the result. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 90.55%. A total of 8,119 students got A1 grade and 54,889 got A2 grade.

Career Counseling

Check Latest Updates on  BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

bse.odisha.gov.in 10th Results 2023 Grading system

In the result marksheet, the students will also be given grades. Check marks-wise grading system below:

Mark Range

Grades

Grade Value

90% & above up to 100% (540 to 600 Marks)

A1

Outstanding

80% & above but below 90% (480 to 539 Marks)

A2

Excellent

70% & above but below 80% (420 to 479 Marks)

B1

Very Good

60% & above but below 70% (360 to 419 Marks)

B2

Good

50% & above but below 60% (300 to 359 Marks)

C

Above Average

40% & above but below 50% (240 to 299 Marks)

D

Average

33% & above but below 40% (198 to 239 Marks)

E

Fair

Below 33% (000 to 197 Marks)

F

Unsatisfactory Needs to appear again

Students securing less than 30 marks in an individual paper(s) but securing aggregate marks more than 197.

F

Unsatisfactory Needs to appear again

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM

What details will be mentioned on Odisha class 10 provisional marksheets?

The result of BSE Odisha HSC marksheet will likely to have the following information: 

  • Name
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Qualifying status
  • Subjects
  • Total mark obtained
  • Remarks in the provisional marksheet

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM

How to check Matric Result 2023 Odisha online?

To download the marksheet, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check result online: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage click on the result link.
  • Step 3: Enter details: roll number and registration number.
  • Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference.

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM

Last five years’ pass percentage in Odisha Class 10 Result

Students can check the pass percentage of last few year’s in the table provided below: 

Years

Total students appeared

Overall pass percentage

2022

5,26,818

90.55%

2021

5,74,125

97.89%

2020

5,60,905

78.76%

2019

3,97,125

70.78%

2018

5,90,367

92.47%

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM

Over 13,000 students dropped out of matric this year

Odisha’s school and mass education minister SR Dash shared earlier in March that, "This year, 5.32 lakh students had filled up forms. A total of 13,058 students, however, dropped out."

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM

Odisha HSC Result 2023 Live: How to check matric result offline

There might be chances that the official website crash, in that case class 10 students can also check their results through SMS by following the steps given below:

  • Step 1: Open SMS app 
  • Step 2: Type OR01{roll number}
  • Step 3: Send SMS to 5676750
  • Step 4: The scores will be sent on their mobile phones

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM

Odisha 10th result 2023 Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha matric result will be declared tomorrow on May 18. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha President Ramashish Hazra announced the class 10 result date 2023.

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM

Where to check Odisha 10th Result 2023 SA2? 

After the announcement of result, students can check and download their BSE Odisha 10 marksheet on the official websites provided below: 

  • bseodisha.ac.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in

Updated as on May 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next