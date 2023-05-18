BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 (10 AM) at bseodisha.ac.in: Check HSC SA2 Download Link and A, B, C, D Grading System, and Marks

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 will be available at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, http://odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa and orissaresults.nic.in at 10 AM on May 18, 2023. Check Direct Link to Download Odisha Matric Result, Toppers List, Marksheet, Pass percentage, live updates, how to download and other details.

Odisha 10th Result 2023: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) is activating the link to download the Odisha 10th Class Board Result on May 18, 2023. The press conference will start at around 10 AM and students can check their marks for the 10th Class Exam most probably by 10: 30 AM. Hence, students of the 10th class are requested to keep their hall ticket ready in order to check BSE Odisha Result from the official websites (bseodisha.ac.in,odisha.indiaresults.com/bse-orissa/bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in). Also, students are not required to visit the website for the link as the direct link is provided here in this article.

In this article, we have also shared other important information for the reference of the students such as how to download results, the grading system, important things needed to check the result and other important information.

BSE Odisha HSC Result Overview 2023

The official website reads, "BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 (Odisha 10th result 2023). As of yet, declaration schedule is not fixed. We will update this page as soon as the date / time is decided. However, In 2022, BSE-ORISSA announced ANNUAL HSC EXAMINATION-2022 on 07/06/2022. Please check back this page often for 2023 results."

Candidates can check the highlights of the exam below:

Name of the Exam Body

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha Exam Name BSE Odisha Annual HSC Exam 2023 (Odisha 10th Exam 2023) Category BSE Odisha Annual HSC Result 2023 (Odisha 10th result 2023) Number of Students

5 to Lakhs

Odisha 10th Exam Date 10 to 17 March 2023 Odisha Board 10th Result Date 2023

18 May 2023 Odisha Board 10th Passing Marks

33%

Odisha Board 10th Total Marks 600

BSE 10th Result Official website bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Grading System

Here, we will understand the grading marking system of A1, A2, B1, B2, C, D, E and F. The candidates can check their grades with respect to marks obtained.

Marks more than 90% - A1 Grade (Outstanding) Marks between 80% to 90% - A2 (Excellent) Marks between 70% to 80% - B1 (Very Good) Marks between 60% to 70% - B2 (Good) Marks between 50% to 60% - C (Above Average) Marks between 40% to 50% - D (Average) Marks between - 33% to 40% E (FairLess) Marks less than 33% F (Unsatisfactory)

BSE Odisha HSC Result Download Links

The result will be published for around six lakh students of regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams. These students can follow the mentioned links for checking their marks.

BSE Odisha 10th Result Download

Download Here

BSE Odisha 10th Result Website Link 1

bseodisha.ac.in BSE Odisha 10th Result Website Link 2

bseodisha.nic.in BSE Odisha 10th Result Website Link 3

orissaresults.nic.in

Documents/Things to Check BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023

Few things should be with students in order to check instant and hassle free results

Your BSE Odisha 10th Hall Ticket

Phone or Laptop or Computer

Internet

Working network

How to Download BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 from bseodisha.nic.in ?



Step 1: In the first step, please visit the website of BSE Odisha (www.bseodisha.nic.in)

Step 2: After visiting the official website, click on the “Results” section available in the menu bar.

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to the result website (indiaresults.com)

Step 4: You can check your BSE Odisha 10th Class Result using using roll number, name, phone number etc.



Step 5: Download BSE Odisha 10th Marksheet.

How to Download BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 through Digilocker ?

The result is also available on the 'Digilicokar website (digilocker.gov.in)' and on Digilocker App'.

Step 1: Open the Digilocker website or download application.

Step 2: Now, sign up

Step 3: Use your Aadhaar card details, category, mobile phone number, email address, and a six-digit security PIN to create your account

Step 4: Now, login into digilocker app.

Step 5: Choose 'BSE Odisha' available under the ‘education’ category,

Step 6: Choose 'HSC/10th Result 2023' category.

Step 7: Provide your Aadhaar card number

Step 8: Check your BSE Odisha 10th Marksheet 2023

How to Check BSE Odisha 10th Result Offline ?

Step 1: Take your phone and go to 'SMS' application

Step 2: Type 'OR01 Roll No'

Step 3: Send the SMS to '5676750'

Step 4: Your marks will be sent to you on 'SMS'

BSE Odisha 10th Toppers 2023

You can check the list of toppers through the press conference. We will also share the list as soon as it available.

BSE Odisha 10th Re-evaluation Date 2023

The date for reevaluation will be announced after the declaration of the exam.

BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam 2023



Students can apply for the supplementary exams by paying a fee. The supplementary exam is expected in August 2023.