BSE Odisha 10th Toppers List 2023: Girls Outperform Boys, Check Odisha HSC Matric Toppers Name, Pass Percentage

Odisha HSC Toppers List 2023: This year, the overall pass percentage of 96.40% has been recorded. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 95.5%, while girls outperformed with 97.07% pass percentage. The board is expected to release the class 10th toppers list and pass the percentage along with HSC result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage and result details here.

Odisha HSC Result Toppers List 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha might release the class 10th toppers list along with the result. The board has also released the pass percentage and other statistics. The overall pass percentage in Odisha HSC has been recorded at 96.4%. Boys have secured a pass percentage of 95.5%, while girls outshined with an impressive 97.07% pass percentage. 

Students can download their result marksheet online at: bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. However, last year Odisha HSC toppers list was not released. In 2022, 90.55% of students passed in BSE Odisha Matric exams. The pass percentage of boys was 88% whereas the girl's pass percentage has been recorded at 92%. 

BSE Odisha 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Odisha Board HSC Result 

The board announces the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.  

Odisha HSC Result 2023 Grade-Wise Pass Percentage 

This year, a total of 4,158 regular students have achieved the A1 grade, 29838 got A2 grade. Check details below:

Grades

Number of students 

A1

4,158

A2

29,838

B1

77,567

B2

118750

C

121611

D

95006 

E

61474

F

7645

Orissa results 2023: Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have the Highest Pass Percentage Rate

Districts 

Pass Percentage

Cuttack 

97.99%

Jagatsinghpur

97.99%

Malkangiri

92.68%

BSE Odisha Result 2023 statistic for ex regular category

The grading table for ex regular category students has been provided below: 

A1

0

A2

11

B1

100

B2

235 

C

469

D

652 

E

940

F

767

Odisha 10 Result 2023 Girls and Boys Pass Percentage 

This time, girls have outshined boys. Check below the table:

Gender Pass Percentage
Girls 97.07%

Boys

 95.5%

Odisha Class 10 Previous Years’ Result Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 90.55%. Check past few year's pass percentage and number of students who appeared for the exam below:

Years

Overall Pass%

Number of students appeared

2022

90.55%

5,26,818

2021

97.89%

5,74,125

2020

78.76%

5,60,905

2019

70.78%

3,97,125

2018

92.47%

5,90,367

2017

93%

563,758

2016

86.37%

6,10,126

2015

88.16%

6,03,486

2014

85.13%

565,963

BSE Odisha HSC Previous Years’ Girls and Boys Pass Percentage 

Students can check below class 10th girl’s and boy’s pass percentages of last few years: 

Years

Pass% for boys

Pass % for girls

2022

88.77%

92.37%

2021

-

-

2020

77.8%

81.98%

2019

65.26%

72.65%

2018

49.34%

51%

2017

90%

92%

2016

84%

87%

2015

86%

88%

2014

84%

85%

