BSE Odisha 10th Toppers List 2023: Girls Outperform Boys, Check Odisha HSC Matric Toppers Name, Pass Percentage

Odisha HSC Result Toppers List 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha might release the class 10th toppers list along with the result. The board has also released the pass percentage and other statistics. The overall pass percentage in Odisha HSC has been recorded at 96.4%. Boys have secured a pass percentage of 95.5%, while girls outshined with an impressive 97.07% pass percentage.
Students can download their result marksheet online at: bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. However, last year Odisha HSC toppers list was not released. In 2022, 90.55% of students passed in BSE Odisha Matric exams. The pass percentage of boys was 88% whereas the girl's pass percentage has been recorded at 92%.
BSE Odisha 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Odisha Board HSC Result
The board announces the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available.
Odisha HSC Result 2023 Grade-Wise Pass Percentage
This year, a total of 4,158 regular students have achieved the A1 grade, 29838 got A2 grade. Check details below:
|
Grades
|
Number of students
|
A1
|
4,158
|
A2
|
29,838
|
B1
|
77,567
|
B2
|
118750
|
C
|
121611
|
D
|
95006
|
E
|
61474
|
F
|
7645
Orissa results 2023: Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have the Highest Pass Percentage Rate
|
Districts
|
Pass Percentage
|
Cuttack
|
97.99%
|
Jagatsinghpur
|
97.99%
|
Malkangiri
|
92.68%
BSE Odisha Result 2023 statistic for ex regular category
The grading table for ex regular category students has been provided below:
|
A1
|
0
|
A2
|
11
|
B1
|
100
|
B2
|
235
|
C
|
469
|
D
|
652
|
E
|
940
|
F
|
767
Odisha 10 Result 2023 Girls and Boys Pass Percentage
This time, girls have outshined boys. Check below the table:
|Gender
|Pass Percentage
|Girls
|97.07%
|
Boys
|95.5%
Odisha Class 10 Previous Years’ Result Statistics
Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 90.55%. Check past few year's pass percentage and number of students who appeared for the exam below:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass%
|
Number of students appeared
|
2022
|
90.55%
|
5,26,818
|
2021
|
97.89%
|
5,74,125
|
2020
|
78.76%
|
5,60,905
|
2019
|
70.78%
|
3,97,125
|
2018
|
92.47%
|
5,90,367
|
2017
|
93%
|
563,758
|
2016
|
86.37%
|
6,10,126
|
2015
|
88.16%
|
6,03,486
|
2014
|
85.13%
|
565,963
BSE Odisha HSC Previous Years’ Girls and Boys Pass Percentage
Students can check below class 10th girl’s and boy’s pass percentages of last few years:
|
Years
|
Pass% for boys
|
Pass % for girls
|
2022
|
88.77%
|
92.37%
|
2021
|
-
|
-
|
2020
|
77.8%
|
81.98%
|
2019
|
65.26%
|
72.65%
|
2018
|
49.34%
|
51%
|
2017
|
90%
|
92%
|
2016
|
84%
|
87%
|
2015
|
86%
|
88%
|
2014
|
84%
|
85%