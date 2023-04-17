BSEB Inter Compartment, Scrutiny Application Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar board has reopened the application window for the compartment exams and answer sheet scrutiny. Students can submit the applications until April 17, 2023. Check complete details here.

BSEB 12th Scrutiny, Compartment Exam: Bihar School Examination Board has reopened the registration process for intermediate compartment exam and answer sheet scrutiny. According to the official tweet, those who wish to apply for the BSEB intermediate scrutiny and compartment exams can now submit their applications until today - April 17, 2023. The application window reopened on April 16, 2023.

Bihar board will be conducting the intermediate class 12 compartment exams from April 26 to May 8, 2023. Those students who want to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation and those who failed to secure the minimum marks in the Bihar class 12 exams can visit the official website and submit the applications.

BSEB Class 12 Scrutiny Applications - Click Here

BSEB 12th Compartment exam Applications - Click Here

href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BSEB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BSEB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiharBoard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiharBoard</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bihar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bihar</a> <a href="https://t.co/RQXsj81W9s">pic.twitter.com/RQXsj81W9s</a></p>— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) <a href="https://twitter.com/officialbseb/status/1647574251153813504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 16, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

BSEB Inter Compartment and Scrutiny 2023

Bihar board is conducting the scrutiny and compartment exams for the students who have appeared for the class 12 board exams. Those who want to get their answer sheets rechecked can visit the official website and submit the scrutiny applications while those who want to improve their board scores can submit the compartment applications.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the Scrutiny/ Compartment exam link

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Step 4: Submit the application fee based on the number of subjects

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023 From April 26, Check Subject-Wise Complete Schedule Here