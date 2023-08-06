BSF Answer Key 2023: Download Link for Group B and C Exam Soon

BSF Answer Key 2023 for Group C and Group B Posts will be released by the Border Security Force (BSF). Check Direct Download Link for Group B Answer Key and Group C Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet and Other Details Here.

BSF Answer Key 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) will soon release the answer key for the exam conducted or BSF Group B and, C Exam Posts. The exam was conducted for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (Combatised) (Non Gazatted-Non Ministerial) Posts in BSF Water Wing Examination-2023, Group ‘B’ (Combatised) (Non Gazatted -Non Ministerial) Posts in BSF Engineering Set Up Examination-2023 and Group-‘B’ & ‘C’ posts (Combatised) (Non Gazatted) in BSF SMT (Workshop) on 06 August 2923. Candidates who appeared for Group B and Group C posts can download their BSF Group B, C answer key from the official website bsf.gov.in.

BSF Answer Key Date 2023

The answer key is expected in the last week of August 2023. However, there is no official update regarding the answer key. The candidates will be provided with a direct link in this article, once the answer key is released on the official website.

BSF Answer Key Objection

The candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the answer key. The details regarding the objections will be provided in the answer key notice.

As per the BSF Group B & C Exam Schedule, the Phase 1 exam was conducted today 6th August 2023 in three shifts i.e. first shift timing 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, and the second shift timing 12 noon to 2:30 PM and the third shift timing was from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

BSF Answer Key 2023 Highlights

Aspirants who had appeared in the exam conducted for Group B, and C Posts can check the gathered information about BSF Answer Key 2023 in the below table.

Name of the Exam Body Border Security Force (BSF) Name of the Posts Group B and C BSF exam 2023 date 6 August 2023 BSF answer key 2023 to be released BSF admit card release date July 25 job location all over India official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

How to Download BSF Group B, C Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: First you go to the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'BSF Group B, C Answer Key 2023'.

Step 3: Now on a new page, enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Your BSF Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download it and match your marked answers.

The candidates who would qualify for the exam will be called for Document Verification, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test and Medical Examination.