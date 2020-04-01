BSF Constable GD Exam 2020 Postponed due to Corona Virus, Check Latest Updates Here

BSF Constable GD Exam 2020 has been postponed by Border Security Force (BSF). All those candidates who were declared in PST/PET held in the month of November/December 2019 in connection with recruitment to the post of Constable (Male/Female) in BSF & CISF in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh divisions are hereby informed that the written test which was scheduled to be held on 12 April 2020 at various exam centres in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Regions have been postponed due to the present situation of Corona Virus (COVID-19).

According to the notice released by Border Security Force, the rescheduled date of the written test along with the venue will be communicated on BSF Official Website. All candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF on a regular basis for the latest updates.

Notice

According to this drive, a total of 1356 candidates will be appointed in BSF & CISF in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh divisions out of which 618 vacancies are reserved for BSF and 566 Vacancies are reserved for CISF.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Written Examination.

Those who will be appointed through this special drive get salary in the pay matrix of level 3 (Rs. 21700-69100) as per 7th CPC plus usual and admissible allowances. The online application for the same was started on 7 April 2020 and closed on 14 November 2020.

